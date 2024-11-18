Bulgaria Vs Belarus Live Streaming, UEFA Nations League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch Group C3 Clash

Bulgaria lock horns against Belarus in the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 with both sides still having plenty to fight for in their Group 3 of League C in the competition. Bulgaria are second in the group, two points behind Northern Ireland, and Belarus with an eye on the promotion playoff spot. (More Football News)
Bulgaria have so far two wins, two draws and one loss in the Group 3 of League C with eight points in the UEFA Nations League 2024/25.
As for Belarus, they have won one, drawn three and lost one of their five matches to register six points. A win against Bulgaria would see them collect second spot in the promotion playoffs, but a draw or a loss could hamper those aspirations.
Head-to-head
Bulgaria and Belarus have faced each other 9 times, with 5 wins for Bulgaria to Belarus' 3. One match ended in a draw.
Predictable XIs:
Bulgaria possible starting lineup:
Mitov; Popov, Petrov, Petkov, Nurnberger; Milanov, Panayotov, Kraev, Despodov; Krastev, Kolev
Belarus possible starting lineup:
Lapoukhov; Pigas, Martynovich, Politevich, Zabelin, Pechenin; Yablonskiy, Selyava, Gromyko; Barkovskiy, Shikavka
When is the Bulgaria vs Belarus, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match?
The Bulgaria vs Belarus, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match will be played on Tuesday, 19 November at 1:15 AM IST.
Where is the Bulgaria vs Belarus, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match?
The Bulgaria vs Belarus, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match will be played at the Vasil Levski National Stadium.
Where to watch the live streaming of the Bulgaria vs Belarus, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match in India?
The live streaming of the Bulgaria vs Belarus, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match will be available on the SonyLIV application and website in India.