Football

Brighton 1-1 Manchester United, Women's Super League: Parris Equaliser Denies Former Club

Nikita Parris' goal was the first time Manchester United goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce has conceded this season

Nikita Parris
Nikita Parris celebrates the equaliser against former club Manchester United
Nikita Parris’ equaliser earned Brighton a 1-1 draw against her former club Manchester United at the Amex Stadium in the Women’s Super League. (More Football News)

Grace Clinton got the visitors off to the perfect start after 10 minutes when she latched onto the end of Celin Bizet Ildhusoy’s cross from the right to turn home at the near post.

Substitute Madison Haley had a prime opportunity to equalise on the stroke of half-time but placed her shot just wide after Fran Kirby had cut back for her in the centre.

After a spell of pressure, Brighton eventually drew level after half-time through ex-United player Parris. The forward got a glancing touch from a diving header on a strike from range by Maria Thorisdottir to score.

Parris' goal was the first time United goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce has conceded this season.

The scriptwriters would surely have had the returning Elisabeth Terland scoring a winner against her former club, but she found herself twice denied by Sophie Baggaley in the closing 10 minutes.

The result moves Manchester United top of the WSL, above their opponents on goal difference as Brighton continue to impress and move into second place. Both sides now sit level on 10 points with Manchester City, who play Aston Villa on Sunday.

Data Debrief: Goals galore

United have now scored in all four of their WSL games played so far this season, scoring eight goals in that run, while Brighton have scored in four out of their five matches played.

Clinton now has three goals to her name in the WSL this season, making her the joint-top scorer in the league. Team-mate Bizet Ildhusoy, who moved with her from Tottenham, now also tops the assists chart with three.

At the other end of the pitch, United captain Maya Le Tissier became the youngest player in the WSL (22 years, 184 days), to make 100 starts in the WSL. Fittingly, she has represented both United and Brighton during that time.

