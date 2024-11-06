Football

Brentford Vs Bournemouth, Premier League Preview: Match Prediction, Players To Watch - All You Need To Know

Brentford Vs Bournemouth, Premier League 2024-25
Andoni Iraola
Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola expects a difficult game away to Brentford on Saturday, despite having taken seven points from their last three matches against top-four finishers. (More Football News)

The Cherries inflicted Manchester City's first league defeat of the season last weekend, while they had done the same to Arsenal two weeks before and earned a point at Villa Park between those matches.

"I'm not going to lie, we didn't expect seven points. Definitely, we didn't expect these points," he told the Bournemouth Echo.

“But it's true that it’s not the end of anything. We have to recover tomorrow and next week we go Brentford away.

“The way they are playing at home, it's going to be a very, very difficult game again and we have to continue to try to give us chances because it's going to be very difficult. This is the Premier League,”

Antoine Semenyo opened the scoring against City last week and is Bournemouth's top scorer with four goals. Iraola will be looking for another performance from him at the Gtech Community Stadium.

“He has been playing very well all the season," said Iraola.

“I think we demand him a lot because I think he can give a lot, and today probably he scores and everyone gives him more recognition.”

“I think Antoine is going to be always dangerous for every centre back, every full back that he attacks."

But ahead of their trip to Brentford, there was no chance of Iraola getting carried away with his side's recent form.

“To win one game in the Premier League against any team is very difficult," he said.

“You have to do a lot of things well. So, we have to continue because we need more points and we want to continue building and take advantage because we've got these points now against these teams.

“So, let's try to take this advantage and not lose it straight away.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Brentford – Bryan Mbeumo

Mbeumo has scored in all five of his Premier League appearances at home this season, with seven of his eight league goals coming at the Gtech Community Stadium.

The Cameroonian is equal-second in the Premier League top scorer standings on eight, level with Chris Wood and three behind Erling Haaland.

Bournemouth – Antoine Semenyo

Semenyo scored his fourth goal of the season last weekend, opening the scoring in Bournemouth's 2-1 victory at home to Manchester City.

The Ghanaian is his club's top scorer and has had the second-most shots (42) of any player in the Premier League this season.

MATCH PREDICTION: BRENTFORD WIN

Brentford come into this match having won four of their five Premier League home games this season, drawing the other.  No side has picked up more home points in the competition this season so far than the Bees (13, level with Man City), while no side has scored more home goals than Thomas Frank’s side (15, level with Tottenham).

That isn't great news for Bournemouth, who have kept just one clean sheet in the Premier League this season. They are also yet to keep a clean sheet in any of their six games on the road in all competitions so far, while Bournemouth's only away win this season was a 3-2 victory over 16th-placed Everton in August

Brentford are also unbeaten in their last seven matches against Bournemouth (W5 D2), which is a run that stretches back to August 2014. In fact, Bournemouth haven't won a league game away to Brentford since October 2005 (D5 L4), in which they beat them 2-0 when both teams were in League One.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Brentford – 44.1%

Draw – 26.8%

Bournemouth – 29%

