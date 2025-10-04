Bournemouth 3-1 Fulham: Semenyo, Kluivert Fire Cherries To Historic 2nd Place - EPL Data Debrief

Bournemouth Vs Fulham Match Repor, English Premier League: Antoine Semenyo scored twice and assisted Justin Kluivert's wonder goal as Cherries stunned the Cottagers 3-1 in the Premier League 2025-26

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bournemouth vs Fulham Match Report English Premier League 2025-26 Matchday 7
Justin Kluivert and Antoine Semenyo fired Bournemouth to victory.
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Antoine Semenyo's brilliant performance resulted in two goals and an assist

  • Bournemouth are second in EPL for the first time after playing more than two matches

  • For only the second time, Cherries won by 2 or more goals after conceding first in EPL history

An Antoine Semenyo brace and a stunning effort from Justin Kluivert helped Bournemouth fight back to beat Fulham 3-1 and go second in the Premier League table.

Friday's game, which was played out in wet and windy conditions at the Vitality Stadium, needed 70 minutes to spark into life as both teams struggled to carve out chances.

Fulham looked to be on course for three points when Ryan Sessegnon lifted his finish over Djordje Petrovic, having been picked out by a wonderful through-ball from substitute Samuel Chukwueze.

However, that goal only spurred Bournemouth's attackers into life, and Semenyo dragged them level when he slotted through Bernd Leno's legs from a tight angle eight minutes later, having charged past Timothy Castagne on a brilliant solo run.

The turnaround was complete within six further minutes as substitute Kluivert arrowed a spectacular effort into the top-left corner from 25 yards out after skipping past Tom Cairney.

Cairney went close to an equaliser from the edge of the box, but as Fulham threw players forward in search of a stoppage-time leveller, Ben Gannon-Doak raced clear to square for Semenyo, who slotted home in the 96th minute.

Related Content
Related Content

The victory lifts Andoni Iraola's side to 14 points from seven matches ahead of the international break, while Fulham stay 11th in the table on eight.

info_icon

Data Debrief: Bournemouth hit all-time high as Fulham collapse

Bournemouth will enter the weekend second in the Premier League table – their highest-ever position in the table when having played at least two matches.

They had to remain patient, though, as the first half of Friday's game produced the lowest combined expected goals (xG) figure of any opening 45 minutes in the Premier League this season (0.22).

This was just the second time Bournemouth won a Premier League game by two or more goals after conceding first, having beaten Leicester City 4-1 in July 2020.

Semenyo was involved in all three of their goals, scoring two and assisting Kluivert's wonderstrike. Since the start of May, he has been directly involved in more goals than any other player in the Premier League (12 – eight goals, four assists) – two more than Erling Haaland (10 – nine goals, one assist).

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 3: Jadeja’s Spin Puts WI On Rack As Rahul Pulls Off Brilliant Slip Catch

  2. New Zealand Vs Australia Cricket LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: NZ Hunt Series-Levelling Victory

  3. India Vs West Indies, 1st Test Day 3 Live Streaming: Check Ahmedabad's Hourly Weather Forecast Today

  4. India Vs West Indies 1st Test: Shubman Gill Makes Bold Declaration - Check State Of Play In Ahmedabad

  5. Nepal Women Vs Malaysia Women Live Streaming, 2nd T20I: NEP-W To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Shanghai Masters 2025: Taylor Fritz Seals Nervy Win Over Fabian Marozsan; Casper Ruud Withdraws Injured

  2. China Open 2025: Pegula Seals Three-Set Win Over Navarro To Set Up Semi-Final Clash With Noskova

  3. Marin Cilic Vs Novak Djokovic, Shanghai Masters 2025: Serb Seals Straight-Sets Win In Opener

  4. Amanda Anisimova Vs Jasmine Paolini, China Open: Third Seed Rallies To Win, Sets Up Coco Gauff Semi-Final

  5. China Open 2025: Coco Gauff Advances To Semi-Finals With Straight-Set Win Over Eva Lys

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. CPI (M) Reaches Out To Hindu Groups, Choosing Pragmatism Over Ideology In Kerala Politics

  2. Bhiwandi’s Looming Crisis: Powerloom Struggles, Fund Misallocation, And Housing Gaps

  3. Day In Pics: October 03, 2025

  4. BJP Calls Rahul Gandhi 'Flag-Bearer of Anti-India Forces' Over Colombia Remarks

  5. SIT Says Journalist Rajiv Pratap Died in Drunken Road Accident, Family Alleges Foul Play

Entertainment News

  1. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  2. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  3. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Review | Predictable, Deeply Unfelt, And Hammed Up

  4. Lalanna's Song Review | An Unsettling Elegy And The Perils Of Cyclical Abuse

  5. Kantara Chapter 1: Prabhas, Yash, Jr NTR And Others Hail Rishab Shetty Starrer; Call It 'Masterpiece'

US News

  1. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  2. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  3. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

  4. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

  5. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

World News

  1. Trump Gives Hamas Ultimatum on Gaza Ceasefire Plan: 'Last Chance Before All Hell Breaks Loose'

  2. Indian Diaspora And The Shifting Ground Beneath Their Feet

  3. Indonesia School Collapse: Three More Bodies Found, Death Toll Rises To Eight

  4. Pakistan Eyes NATO-Like Alliance Through Saudi Defence Pact

  5. Direct Flights Between India And China To Resume At The End Of The Month

Latest Stories

  1. Cyclone Shakti Approaches Maharashtra: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert Until October 7

  2. Daily Horoscope For October 4, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Aries, Leo, And Libra

  3. Weekly Horoscope, October 5-11, 2025: Career, Finance, and Relationship Insights for Aries, Gemini, and Libra

  4. Two Indian Men Sentenced To Prison And Caning For Singapore Hotel Robberies

  5. Federal Lawsuit Challenges Trump’s $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee

  6. New Zealand Vs Australia Cricket LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: NZ Hunt Series-Levelling Victory

  7. Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 2: Rishab Shetty Starrer Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark

  8. Delhi NCR Rain Forecast: Weekend Weather Settles Before Major Western Disturbance