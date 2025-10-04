Antoine Semenyo's brilliant performance resulted in two goals and an assist
Bournemouth are second in EPL for the first time after playing more than two matches
For only the second time, Cherries won by 2 or more goals after conceding first in EPL history
An Antoine Semenyo brace and a stunning effort from Justin Kluivert helped Bournemouth fight back to beat Fulham 3-1 and go second in the Premier League table.
Friday's game, which was played out in wet and windy conditions at the Vitality Stadium, needed 70 minutes to spark into life as both teams struggled to carve out chances.
Fulham looked to be on course for three points when Ryan Sessegnon lifted his finish over Djordje Petrovic, having been picked out by a wonderful through-ball from substitute Samuel Chukwueze.
However, that goal only spurred Bournemouth's attackers into life, and Semenyo dragged them level when he slotted through Bernd Leno's legs from a tight angle eight minutes later, having charged past Timothy Castagne on a brilliant solo run.
The turnaround was complete within six further minutes as substitute Kluivert arrowed a spectacular effort into the top-left corner from 25 yards out after skipping past Tom Cairney.
Cairney went close to an equaliser from the edge of the box, but as Fulham threw players forward in search of a stoppage-time leveller, Ben Gannon-Doak raced clear to square for Semenyo, who slotted home in the 96th minute.
The victory lifts Andoni Iraola's side to 14 points from seven matches ahead of the international break, while Fulham stay 11th in the table on eight.
Data Debrief: Bournemouth hit all-time high as Fulham collapse
Bournemouth will enter the weekend second in the Premier League table – their highest-ever position in the table when having played at least two matches.
They had to remain patient, though, as the first half of Friday's game produced the lowest combined expected goals (xG) figure of any opening 45 minutes in the Premier League this season (0.22).
This was just the second time Bournemouth won a Premier League game by two or more goals after conceding first, having beaten Leicester City 4-1 in July 2020.
Semenyo was involved in all three of their goals, scoring two and assisting Kluivert's wonderstrike. Since the start of May, he has been directly involved in more goals than any other player in the Premier League (12 – eight goals, four assists) – two more than Erling Haaland (10 – nine goals, one assist).