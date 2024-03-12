Football

Boost For Manchester United: Mason Mount Starts Training After Months Out With Injury

Mason Mount has not played since coming off the bench in Manchester United’s 1-0 win against Luton in November, but a return from a calf complaint is finally in sight

March 12, 2024
Manchester United confirmed that Mason Mount is back in training, just days after Erik ten Hag offered a promising update on the England international.
info_icon

Manchester United midfielder Mason Mount has returned to training after four months on the sidelines. (More Football News)

The 25-year-old has endured a difficult first season at Old Trafford, managing just 12 appearances in all competitions since joining from Chelsea over the summer.

Mount has not played since coming off the bench in United’s 1-0 win against Luton in November, but a return from a calf complaint is finally in sight.

The Premier League club confirmed on Tuesday that the England international is back in training, just days after Erik ten Hag offered a promising update on him.

“Mason Mount, I think he is in a good spell now and he will return shortly,” the Dutchman said on Friday. “I think after the international break.”

Mount’s presence will be a welcome boost to a United side looking to push for Champions League qualification.

Ten Hag expects Harry Maguire, Rasmus Hojlund and Aaron Wan-Bissaka to be back for Sunday’s FA Cup quarter-final against Liverpool, but Lisandro Martinez, Anthony Martial, Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia remain sidelined.

