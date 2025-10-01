Bodo/Glimt 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur: Richarlison Forces Late Equaliser To Avoid Shock Champions League Loss

Bodo/Glimt accumulated 2.46 expected goals from 18 shots, while Tottenham Hotspur managed just 1.46 from eight attempts. Had Bodo won, it would have been their first-ever victory in the Champions League

Tottenham celebrate their equaliser against Bodo/Glimt
Tottenham celebrate their equaliser against Bodo/Glimt
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Kasper Hogh misses penalty in 32nd minute

  • Jens Petter Hauge nets brace

  • Micky van de Ven scores for Spurs before own goal from Jostein Gundersen

Richarlison forced an 89th-minute own goal to spare Tottenham's blushes and earn a 2-2 draw with Bodo/Glimt in the Champions League.

Bodo had looked set to earn a shock win – their first-ever in the Champions League – thanks to Jens Petter Hauge's double, but Spurs fought back with another late equaliser.

After a bright start, the hosts were awarded a penalty in the 32nd minute after a late tackle from Rodrigo Bentancur on Fredrik Bjorkan. However, for the second Champions League match in a row, Kasper Hogh missed from the spot, blazing his effort high over the bar.

Hauge then fired narrowly wide of the left post before Sondre Fet cleared the crossbar, but the former would finally break the deadlock after the break. Hauge cut inside from the left, and the space opened up for him in Spurs' box, allowing him to curl a stunning strike past Vicario and into the far-top corner 53 minutes in.

Bentancur thought he had equalised moments later, but the goal was ruled out following a VAR review as Micky van de Ven was judged to have pulled back Odin Bjortuft in the build-up.

Hauge then got his second of the match as he dribbled away from his marker into space on the left of the box before picking out the far-bottom corner in the 66th minute.

Spurs' response did count this time around, with Van de Ven powering a header past Nikita Haikin from a free-kick just two minutes later.

Wilson Odobert and Andreas Helmersen then hit the woodwork at either end, before Richarlison's pressure saw Jostein Gundersen bundle Archie Gray's low cross over the line just minutes after he came off the bench.

Data Debrief: Spurs leave it late once more

Spurs needed a 94th-minute equaliser from Joao Palhinha to earn a 1-1 draw with Wolves in the Premier League on Saturday, and they showed their fight again.

Bodo will feel hard done by, though, having been so close to a historic win. They accumulated 2.46 expected goals (xG) from 18 shots, while Spurs managed just 1.46 from eight attempts.

Pedro Porro played his part in setting up Van de Ven. Since the start of 2023-24, he has assisted more goals than any other defender for a Premier League club across all competitions (18).

The hosts will rue their missed chances, with Hogh becoming the first player since Riyad Mahrez in October 2022 to fail to convert a penalty in consecutive Champions League appearances.

Published At:
