Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt will face Sturm Graz in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 playoff at the Aspmyra Stadion on Wednesday, 20 August. The four-time Norway champions Bodo/Glimt are chasing their first-ever group stage appearance in the Champions League, and will seek an early home-leg advantage.
Bodo/Glimt announced themselves to the world with a semi-final run in last season’s Europa League. Despite a 5-1 loss on aggregate against Tottenham Hotspur, the Glimt earned a direct seed to the UCL playoff round – a first in the club’s history.
Kjetil Knutsen’s side will enter the fixture on the back of a ruthless 5-0 victory against Stromsgodset on the road in the Norwegian Eliteserien 2025-26. Facing a 10-man opposition, Kasper Hogh netted a brace, and the Glimt manager will hope for a similar clinical performance from his side against their Austrian opponents.
Sturm Graz, meanwhile, are in good domestic form as well. Die Schwoazn sealed a 3-1 home win against SV Ried last weekend, which included a brace from Otar Kiteishvili. The Austrian champions have secured two wins in three Bundesliga matches.
Despite their struggles last season in the Champions League, where they finished in 30th place, Sturm Graz will be keen to get another crack at the top-tier UEFA competition, but will need to overcome Bodo/Glimt’s challenge first.
Bodo/Glimt Vs Sturm Graz, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Playoff Leg 1 – Live Streaming Details
Where is the Bodo/Glimt vs Sturm Graz, UEFA Champions League Playoff first leg match being played?
The Bodo/Glimt vs Sturm Graz, UEFA Champions League Playoff first leg match will be played on Wednesday, 20 August 2025. In India, the match will kick off at 12:30 AM IST on 21 August.
The Bodo/Glimt vs Sturm Graz, UEFA Champions League Playoff first leg match will be played at the Aspmyra Stadion in Bodo, Norway.
Where to watch the Bodo/Glimt vs Sturm Graz, UEFA Champions League Playoff first leg match live online in India?
The Bodo/Glimt vs Sturm Graz, UEFA Champions League Playoff first leg match will not be live-streamed on any platforms in India. In Austria, fans can watch the match on CANAL+. In Norway, the matches will be live-streamed on TV 2 Play OTT platform.
Where to watch the Bodo/Glimt vs Sturm Graz, UEFA Champions League Playoff first leg match live broadcast in India?
The Bodo/Glimt vs Sturm Graz, UEFA Champions League Playoff first leg match will not be televised on any TV channels in India. In Norway, the matches will be televised on the TV 2 Direkte channel.