Birmingham City 2-1 Sheffield United: Super Sub Stansfield Settles EFL Cup Tie

Birmingham City are through to the second round of the EFL Cup
Birmingham City earned a 2-1 win over Sheffield United in first round
Jay Stansfield played the role of super sub as his late goal helped Birmingham City into the second round of the EFL Cup with a 2-1 win over Sheffield United.
In the only all-Championship encounter on Wednesday, it was the Blues who produced the goods to set up a clash with League One Port Vale in their next match in the competition.
Birmingham led with just five minutes on the clock when Demari Gray teed up Kyogo Furuhashi to score his first goal for his new club after a mistake by Dovydas Sasnauskas.
Chris Davies' side dominated the opening exchanges and should have doubled their advantage through Kyogo, but the Birmingham number nine was unable to find the target.
The hosts' wastefulness was almost punished a minute before half-time when visiting striker Thomas Cannon saw his fierce effort from distance rattle against the crossbar.
But the Blades hauled themselves level in the 72nd minute through a moment of individual brilliance from Gustavo Hamer, who beat James Beadle from the halfway line.
However, there was to be one final twist, with Stansfield twisting and turning on the edge of the box before seeing his deflected effort nestle into the net three minutes from time.
Elsewhere, the Blades' city rivals, Sheffield Wednesday, played out a six-goal thriller with League One side Bolton Wanderers before winning a penalty shootout 4-2.
After a 3-3 draw in normal time, Pierce Charles' saved efforts from Aaron Morley and Max Conway to allow Liam Palmer to net the winning effort from 12 yards.
The Owls' reward for their triumph is a tie against Premier League opposition, with Leeds United the visitors to Hillsborough during the week beginning August 25.
Data Debrief: Blues blunt the Blades in the cup again
After letting in a late goal against Ipswich Town in their Championship opener, Birmingham ensured the roles were reversed here to get their campaign up and running.
And they were worthy of their win, ending the contest with an expected goals (xG) total of 3.13 from their 20 efforts compared to the Blades' measly 0.46 from their five attempts.
Indeed, Birmingham's win saw them maintain their perfect record against Sheffield United in the EFL Cup, following up their quarter-final victory in 1996-67 and third-round triumph in 2006-07 with another win here.