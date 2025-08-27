Benfica Vs Fenerbahce Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League Playoff 2nd Leg: Preview, Head-To-Head, More

Benfica vs Fenerbahce, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Playoff 2nd Leg: Find out all about the football match, including preview, live streaming details, head-to-head records, and more

  • Benfica play Fenerbahce in the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 playoff second leg on 28 August

  • Find out when and where the Benfica vs Fenerbahce, UEFA Champions League Playoff 2nd leg match is being played

  • Find out where to watch the Benfica vs Fenerbahce, UEFA Champions League Playoff 2nd leg match live on TV and online in India and elsewhere

Benfica and Fenerbahce are set to clash in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League 2025-26 qualifying playoff at Estadio da Luz in Lisbon, Portugal, on Wednesday (August 27, 2025). Watch the Benfica vs Fenerbahce, UCL football match live tonight.

The first leg ended in a tense goalless draw in Istanbul, leaving the tie finely balanced and ensuring that every play counts in this high-stakes encounter.

And all eyes will be on visiting manager Jose Mourinho. The 62-year-old landed his first big managerial role at Benfica, replacing German great Jupp Heynckes in 2000. The self-proclaimed 'Special One' has since become a serial winner and also lifted 'Ol' Big Ears' a couple of times.

Benfica will benefit from playing at home, capitalising on their strong record in European qualifiers and the unwavering support of their Lisbon fans. Meanwhile, Mourinho's Fenerbahce are determined to end the club's long absence from European competition; they last qualified for the group stage in the 2008-09 season.

Benfica Vs Fenerbahce Head-To-Head Record

Historically, Benfica have held the upper hand against Fenerbahce. In seven competitive encounters, Benfica have secured three wins, Fenerbahce have won twice, while two matches ended in draws.

In their first-ever competitive meeting during the European Champion Clubs' Cup 1975, Benfica delivered a commanding 7-0 first-leg win over Fenerbahce at Estadio da Luz. Notably, Benfica have never lost to Fenerbahce at home, having scored 14 goals in four matches, including friendlies.

Both teams remain unbeaten in their domestic campaigns so far, setting the stage for a high-intensity battle for a coveted spot in Europe’s elite club competition.

Benfica Vs Fenerbahce Live Streaming Details

When is the Benfica vs Fenerbahce, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Playoff 2nd Leg match being played?

The Benfica vs Fenerbahce, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Playoff 2nd Leg match will be played on Thursday, August 28, 2025, at 12:30 AM IST.

Where is the Benfica vs Fenerbahce, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Playoff 2nd Leg match being played?

The Benfica vs Fenerbahce, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Playoff 2nd Leg match will be played at the Estadio da Luz in Lisbon, Portugal.

Where to watch the Benfica vs Fenerbahce, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Playoff 2nd Leg match live online?

The Benfica vs Fenerbahce, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Playoff 2nd Leg match will be live-streamed in India on the Sony LIV app and website.

Fans in Portugal can watch the match online on the Sport TV Multiscreen platform, and fans in Turkey can watch the live stream on the Digiturk Play and tabii platforms.

Where to watch the Benfica vs Fenerbahce, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Playoff 2nd Leg match live telecast?

The Benfica vs Fenerbahce, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Playoff 2nd Leg match will be televised live on the Sony TEN 5 and Sony TEN 5 HD channels in India.

In Turkey, the match will be televised live on the TRT 1 channel, and in Portugal, it will be shown live on the Sport TV5 channel.

Published At:
