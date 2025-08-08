Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Hotspur, Club Friendlies: Kompany 'Surprised' By Bavarians' Quality In Win

Bayern Munich registered an expected goals total of 3.6 from their 26 shots while also limiting Tottenham Hotspur to just six attempts. The hosts played almost double the amount of passes in the final third (267 to 140), as well as boasting 57.8% possession of the ball

  • Despite being quite early in their preparations for the new campaign, Bayern Munich dominated for much of the game against Tottenham Hotspur

  • Last season's top scorer Harry Kane netted in the 12th minute

  • Bayern have one more pre-season outing against Grasshoppers before taking on Stuttgart in the German Super Cup final on August 16

Vincent Kompany admitted that he was surprised by the quality on show by his Bayern Munich team in their pre-season friendly against Tottenham. 

Bayern eased to a 4-0 victory over Spurs at the Allianz Arena on Thursday, thanks to goals from Harry Kane, Kingsley Coman, Lennart Karl and Jonah Kusi-Asare. 

The Bundesliga champions' clash against Thomas Frank's side was just their second pre-season outing ahead of the 2025-26 season, having beaten Lyon 2-1 last Saturday. 

Despite being so early in their preparations for the new campaign, Bayern dominated for much of the contest against Spurs, whose next game is in the UEFA Super Cup final.

Indeed, Bayern registered an expected goals (xG) total of 3.6 from their 26 shots while also limiting Spurs to just six attempts, which accumulated an xG tally of just 0.6. 

The hosts played almost double the amount of passes in the final third (267 to 140), as well as boasting 57.8% possession of the ball. 

Kompany's maiden season in the Bayern dugout saw him lift the Bundesliga title, and though the Belgian was impressed by the display, he insisted there is still a long way to go before they reach the level they managed in 2024-25. 

"It's still one of our first games. The lads did well, but we need to stay calm, we still have a lot of work ahead of us," Kompany said.

"The mental readiness is important, and we showed that today. It was a bit of a surprise that the lads already produced a performance like that. I didn't necessarily expect that yet.

"You normally feel that you need five or six weeks, but we've only had five proper sessions. For the lads to play like that, with that intensity – that was fun.

"But it's not an end point for us. Pre-season has only just begun, and we need to establish the physical prerequisites."

Bayern have one more pre-season outing against Grasshopper before taking on Stuttgart in the German Super Cup final on August 16. 

There was also an impressive display by last season's top scorer Kane, who, despite missing a penalty after opening the scoring, starred against his former side. 

He ended the match with game-high totals for shots (six) and chances created (three, level with Coman), though the England captain said the contest was an emotional one for him to take part in. 

Kane has already faced Spurs since his €100m (£86.4m) switch from north London after making a substitute appearance against them in another pre-season friendly before the start of last season. 

The 32-year-old scored 280 goals in 435 appearances for Spurs across all competitions, and he revealed that while it was nice to meet up with familiar faces, he put his emotional attachment to one side to help Bayern to victory. 

"It was a really good performance. We were very dominant from start to finish and in a good flow. It was a step in the right direction," Kane added.

"The intensity was very good, we never let them get in the game, not even when the substitutions came. In fact, the team that played the final 20 minutes raised the level higher.

"It was a good performance from us. Playing against Tottenham is obviously an emotional thing. I was there for so long.

"But when you're on the pitch, you try to give your best for your team. It was nice to see the people from Tottenham again."

