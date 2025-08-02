Bayern Munich Vs Lyon Live Streaming, Pre-Season Club Friendly: When, Where To Watch Football Match

Playing their first game since the 0-2 loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the FIFA Club World Cup quarter-finals, Bayern Munich feature in their opening pre-season club friendly against Olympique Lyonnais at the Allianz Arena on Saturday (August 2, 2025). Watch the football match live online.
Vincent Kompany’s men take on the French side after having three weeks off. Bayern resumed training earlier this week, with Harry Kane, Michael Olise and Co. having had three sessions thus far.
The club friendly is one of three the Bundesliga giants will play before their Supercup final against VfB Stuttgart on 16 August. Bayern host Tottenham Hotspur next on Thursday (August 7), before visiting Grasshopper Club Zurich on Aug. 12.
New signing Luis Diaz will be part of Munich's squad for the friendly against Olympique. After joining the German titans from Liverpool, the Colombian has been with the team since Wednesday.
As for Lyon, this is their fourth pre-season friendly, having beaten FC Villefranche Beaujolais 1-0, played a goalless draw with Daring Brussels and then thrashed Mallorca 4-0 post that. The French club will next host Getafe on Aug. 9 before kicking off their Ligue 1 campaign against Lens a week hence.
Bayern Munich Vs Lyon, Pre-Season Club Friendly: Live Streaming Details
When and where will the Bayern Munich vs Lyon, pre-season club friendly be played?
The Bayern Munich vs Lyon, pre-season club friendly will be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany at 7pm IST.
Where will the Bayern Munich vs Lyon, pre-season club friendly be telecast and live streamed?
The Bayern Munich vs Lyon, pre-season club friendly will be live streamed on Bayern Munich's official website fcbayern.com and the FC Bayern App with an FC Bayern TV Plus subscription. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in India.
In France, fans can follow it on OLTV.