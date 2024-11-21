Football

Bayern Munich Vs Augsburg, Bundesliga: Vincent Kompany Focusing Only On Next Match Amid Busy Schedule

Bayern have a busy schedule coming up after facing Augsburg, with a Champions League game at home to Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday before the trip to Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga in just over a week

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Bayern Munich Vs Augsburg vincent kompany
Bayern Munich boss Vincent Kompany
info_icon

Bayern Munich are only focusing on Friday's Bundesliga game against Augsburg amid a crowded match schedule in the next 11 days, head coach Vincent has said. (More Football News)

The league leaders will be without midfielder Joao Palhinha and forward Mathys Tel, who picked up injuries on international duty with Portugal and France respectively, while goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is nursing a ribcage injury and is racing to be fit.

Bayern have a busy schedule coming up after facing Augsburg, with a Champions League game at home to Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday before the trip to Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga in just over a week.

They cap off their 11-day four-match run with the DFB-Pokal last-16 clash at home to holders Bayer Leverkusen on 3 December.

"We are missing Palhinha and Mathys Tel also got a knock while with the national team," Kompany told a press conference on Thursday. "The one fear we have as coach is for players to leave and come back injured.

"We are playing against Augsburg. It is important that it is only about the next game. We want to deliver the performance as we did before the international break. It is only about Augsburg and only this step is important for me today."

Kompany is in his first season in charge but knows expectations are high, and the team must remain contenders in all three competitions going into the new year.

"We're satisfied with the season we've played so far in all competitions despite the two defeats in the Champions League," said Bayern sports director Max Eberl, referring to their 1-0 defeat away to Aston Villa and 4-1 loss at Barcelona.

"It is a new format and we're still getting to know it," he added, with Bayern down in 17th place in the play-off spots.

"We have PSG which is a special game, Leverkusen in the Cup and Dortmund in the league. We want to start and win every single game. That is our starting point."

Leverkusen won their first domestic double last term but Bayern, desperate to restore their national dominance, are undefeated in the Bundesliga and have quickly carved out a five-point lead at the top over second-placed RB Leipzig.

The Bavarians have 26 points, with Leverkusen, who host Heidenheim on Saturday, nine behind in fourth. Dortmund welcome Freiburg, having dropped to seventh spot on 16 points, while Leipzig travel to Hoffenheim.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Australia 1st Test: What Captains Cummins And Bumrah Said Ahead Of BGT Opener
  2. IPL Mega Auction Clashing With India Vs Australia 1st Test? Here's More To It, Time Difference, BCCI Power And Reactions
  3. IPL 2024 Mega Auction: Has Jofra Archer Made Himself Available For Selection - Check Latest Development
  4. IND Vs AUS 1st Test Preview: Rohit Sharma-less India Take On Edgy Australia In Border-Gavaskar Trophy Opener
  5. IPL Mega Auction: Mohammed Shami Fumes On Sanjay Manjrekar, Calls Him 'Baba' For His Prediction
Football News
  1. Chelsea Vs Manchester United Preview, Women's Super League
  2. Bundesliga: Nuri Sahin Enjoying More Options As Borussia Dortmund Injury List Shortens
  3. Bayern Munich Vs Augsburg, Bundesliga: Vincent Kompany Focusing Only On Next Match Amid Busy Schedule
  4. Ruben Amorim Given This Target In First Manchester United Season
  5. Premier League: Slot Deserves Praise For Modest Approach To Liverpool Job, Says Mills
Tennis News
  1. Billie Jean King Cup: Jasmine Paolini, Lucia Bronzetti Seal Fifth Title For Italy
  2. Davis Cup: Germany Set Up Netherlands Semi-final Showdown
  3. Davis Cup Finals 2024: Nadal's Legacy Is Going To Be Eternal, Says Alcaraz
  4. Billie Jean King Cup 2024 Finals Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Italy Vs Slovakia Final Match
  5. Davis Cup 2024 Finals: Nadal Achieved More Than He 'Ever Dreamed' In Glittering Career
Hockey News
  1. India Overcome China Challenge To Defend Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Title - In Pics
  2. IND Vs CHN Final Highlights, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Go Back-To-Back After China Triumph In Bihar
  3. Asian Women's Champions Trophy 2024: India Pass China Test To Defend Title On Home Soil
  4. MAS Vs JPN, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Third-Place Match
  5. MAS Vs JPN, Women's ACT 2024: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Rajgir, Settle With Bronze Medal

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Opposition Seeks Waqf Bill Panel Extension As Muslim Law Board Plans Public Meeting
  2. November 21 News Wrap: Delhi Pollution, Ukraine War, West Asia Crisis And More
  3. UP Bypolls: Cops Book Over 100 Civilians for Violence
  4. Delhi Assembly Elections: AAP Releases First 11 Names For Delhi Polls | Full List
  5. Maharashtra And Jharkhand Exit Polls: Who Has The Edge?
Entertainment News
  1. Copy-right Or Wrong? A Lowdown On Nayanthara Vs. Dhanush
  2. Palestine No-Show At DIFF 2024
  3. Diljit Dosanjh Announces New Show In Mumbai: Check Out Date And How To Book Tickets
  4. Shah Rukh Khan Announces Aryan Khan's Directorial Debut Series; To Release On Netflix Next Year
  5. Wounds That Never Heal: Astitva Ka Utkhanan Highlights The Impact of Mining On Adivasis
US News
  1. Post-Election, This Italian Village Sells Homes To Americans For $1
  2. 'Bomb Cyclone' Sweeps Northwest US Killing 1, Leaving Thousands Without Power
  3. US: Trump To Nominate Professional Wrestling Mogul Linda McMahon As Education Secretary
  4. NYC Issues First Drought Warning In 22 Years; Aqueduct Repairing Paused To Boost Water Supply
  5. Elon Musk's Space X Successfully Launches India's Communication Satellite GSAT-N2
World News
  1. November 21 News Wrap: Delhi Pollution, Ukraine War, West Asia Crisis And More
  2. Iceland Volcano Erupts For 7th Time In A Year
  3. In Photos: Day In The Life As Ukraine-Russia War Reaches 1000 Days
  4. Russia Fires Intercontinental Ballistic Missile Towards Ukraine In Major Escalation
  5. Iceland: Volcano On Reykjanes Peninsula Erupts For 7th Time In A Year
Latest Stories
  1. Sagittarius Men vs Women: How Their Astrological Profiles Shape Who They Are In Love And Life
  2. IND Vs AUS, Stats Preview: Can A Wounded Indian Unit Achieve The Impossible Hat-Trick In Australia?
  3. IND Vs AUS Prediction: Ricky Ponting Won't Get Swayed By Ravi Shastri's Call, Bets Big On BGT
  4. IPL Mega Auction Clashing With India Vs Australia 1st Test? Here's More To It, Time Difference, BCCI Power And Reactions
  5. 'Smear Campaign': India Rejects Fresh Canadian Media Report On Nijjar Killing | India-Canada Diplomatic Row
  6. Horoscope For November 21, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  7. Mohammed Shami Latest Update: Morne Morkel Shares Big News As India Get Ready For Border-Gavaskar Trophy
  8. Assembly Elections 2024: Maharashtra Records Highest Voter Turnout Since 1995 Polls At 65.11%