Football

Vincent Kompany Replaces Thomas Tuchel As Bayern Munich Manager

Former Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany has joined Bayern Munich on a three-year deal. Kompany began his coaching career in Belgium with Anderlecht, and could not keep Burnley in the English Premier League in 2023-24

info_icon

Bayern Munich have confirmed the appointment of Vincent Kompany as their new head coach. (More Football News)

Kompany has joined Bayern on a three-year deal, and comes in as Thomas Tuchel's replacement.

The former Manchester City captain, who began his coaching career in Belgium with Anderlecht, could not keep Burnley in the Premier League in 2023-24.

Indeed, the Clarets were relegated following a 2-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest at Turf Moor in their penultimate match of the season.

Bayern Munich manager, Thomas Tuchel.
Hoffenheim 4-2 Bayern Munich: Bavarians End Season With Defeat; Tuchel Slams Lack Of Focus

BY Stats Perform

Yet, less than two weeks after the campaign's conclusion, Kompany has been installed as boss of one of Europe's biggest clubs. 

The 38-year-old joins Bayern after Tuchel confirmed talks over potentially reversing the decision for him and the club to part ways, which came in February, had ended.

Bayern lost their last game of the Bundesliga season to finish in third place, having failed to win any of the four trophies they were in contention for, seeing their dominance of Germany's top tier ended by Xabi Alonso's unbeaten Bayer Leverkusen team.

Alonso had been Bayern's primary target, but their former midfielder has elected to stay at Leverkusen for next season.

Bayern were also linked with Roberto De Zerbi, who has just left Brighton, and Brentford coach Thomas Frank, while they were turned down by Austria coach Ralf Rangnick. Mauricio Pochettino, who left Chelsea on Monday, was also rumoured as a potential option.

Kompany, then, is a surprise pick, but Bayern will be hoping he rediscovers the magic touch he had during his first season at Turf Moor in 2022-23, when he guided the Clarets to promotion from the Championship, earning 101 points in the process.

However, Kompany's possession-based, front-foot approach was badly exposed in the Premier League, with Burnley winning just five games on their way to taking 24 points as they finished 19th, going back down alongside Luton Town and Sheffield United.

He leaves Burnley having managed 96 games, winning 41 (42.7 per cent) of those matches.

In a statement, Burnley said they were "initially confident" of keeping Kompany at the club, but claimed "the changing dynamics of the situation made this impossible". 

"We understand the allure and prestige of a club like Bayern Munich and respect Vincent's ambition to explore new opportunities," the statement continued. 

"We wish only the best for Vincent and would like to put on record our appreciation for his dedication every single day he was a part of this football club. 

"Our priority remains the stability and success of Burnley, and we will continue to take the necessary steps to ensure that our ambition is realised, namely our return to the Premier League."

WATCH

