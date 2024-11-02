Football

Bayer Leverkusen 0-0 Stuttgart, Bundesliga: Xabi Hails Most Complete Performance Despite Stalemate

Leverkusen ended the contest with an expected goals (xG) total of 2.19 compared to Stuttgart's 0.28, further emphasising the superiority they had over their opponents

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Xabi-Alonso
Xabi Alonso believed Bayer Leverkusen delivered their most complete display in their goalless draw with Stuttgart
info_icon

Xabi Alonso believes Bayer Leverkusen delivered their most complete performance in the Bundesliga despite being held to a goalless draw against Stuttgart on Friday. (More Sports News)

Leverkusen missed the chance to close the gap at the summit of the league table, despite dominating proceedings at the BayArena throughout. 

The hosts twice struck the woodwork in either half through Edmond Tapsoba and Victor Boniface, while Florian Wirtz was denied by a wonderful stop from Alexander Nubel late on.

Leverkusen ended the contest with an expected goals (xG) total of 2.19 compared to Stuttgart's 0.28, further emphasising the superiority they had over their opponents. 

The result saw Alonso's side produce their second-highest underperformance in terms of their xG since the Spaniard took over the club in 2022, though the Leverkusen boss was happy with his side's display. 

"We are unhappy. We thought we had done enough to win it," Alonso said. "We pressed well. Our players showed a lot of energy to press a lot.

"We created a lot of chances in the first half. But we also had chances in the second half."

"Maybe the most complete performance from us even though we did not score. It was a top game.

"From Monday we focus on Liverpool. A big game, to play in Anfield," said the former Liverpool player.

But Leverkusen's struggles away from home continued. Alonso's side have now just won one of their last five league games, drawing the other four. 

They remained third in the Bundesliga table, but are now four points behind RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich, who now both have a game in hand.

"It is still early in the season," Alonso said when asked about the growing gap with the league leaders. "There are enough games. We want to keep going."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs New Zealand Live Score, 3rd Test Day 2: Gill, Pant Fifties Lead Hosts' Recovery|IND - 168/4; NZ - 235
  2. India Vs New Zealand 3rd Test, Day 2 Live Action In Pictures - See The Best Photos From Mumbai
  3. IND Vs NZ, 3rd Test: Mitchell Believes Mumbai Game Evenly Poised Despite India’s Late Collapse
  4. India Vs New Zealand, 3rd Test Day 2 Live Streaming: Check Hourly Mumbai Weather Forecast
  5. ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League Group B Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming, Format, Teams - All You Need To Know
Football News
  1. Bayer Leverkusen 0-0 Stuttgart, Bundesliga: Xabi Hails Most Complete Performance Despite Stalemate
  2. Luton Town 1-1 West Brom, Championship: Morris Confident Of Returning To 'Ruthless Form' After Draw
  3. Bayer Leverkusen 0-0 Stuttgart, Bundesliga: Hosts’ Missed Chances Hurt Title Hopes
  4. Girona Vs Leganes, La Liga: Michel Says Hosts Will Improve When Injured Players Return
  5. Dortmund Vs Leipzig Preview, Bundesliga: Kobel Ruled Out, But Sahin Confident Of Revival
Tennis News
  1. WTA Finals 2024 Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming, Format, Groups - All You Need To Know
  2. Alexander Zverev Vs Holger Rune Live Streaming, ATP Paris Masters 2024 Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch
  3. Paris Masters 2024: Alexander Zverev Reaches 20th ATP Semi-Final After Victory Over Stefanos Tsitsipas
  4. Paris Masters 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Quarter-Final Stage On TV And Online
  5. Ugo Humbert Vs Carlos Alcaraz: World No. 2 Falls To 15th Seed In Paris Masters Upset
Hockey News
  1. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Looking Forward To Thrilling Days Of Hockey, Says IND-W Captain Salima Tete
  2. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  3. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal
  4. Hockey India League: Delhi SG Pipers Replace Forward Ruhr With Midfielder Toscani
  5. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Announces 18-Member Squad; Salima Tete Named As Captain

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi's Post-Diwali Air Quality Remains ‘Very Poor’ But Still Cleaner; Here’s Why
  2. Designer Rohit Bal Passes Away At 63
  3. Militants Shoot At 2 Non-locals In Jammu Kashmir's Budgam
  4. Row Erupts Over Uddhav-led Shiv Sena Leader’s Sexist Jibe At Shaina NC
  5. Deep Dive | Episode 21 | 40 Years of Anti-Sikh Riots
Entertainment News
  1. Don: 1978-Forever
  2. The Netherworld Of News In Nightcrawler
  3. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  4. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  5. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
US News
  1. In US Politics, Films Step In Where Journalism Fails
  2. How Immigrants Who Just Became US Citizens Plan To Vote In 2024 Election
  3. How Abortion Rights Is Shaping The US Political Landscape
  4. US Elections 2024: Will Foreign Conflicts Define America's Future?
  5. Is Bezos' Veto Of WaPo's Harris Endorsement 'Anticipatory Obedience'?
World News
  1. Fresh Israeli Airstrikes Kill 45 In Lebanon; US Prepares To Strengthen Military Presence In Middle East | Top Points
  2. Pakistan: 9 Killed, Including 5 Children, In Restive Balochistan Bomb Blast; 27 Injured
  3. In US Politics, Films Step In Where Journalism Fails
  4. Middle East: Israel’s Overnight Airstrikes On Lebanon Escalate Tensions In Region | Details
  5. 5 School Children Among 7 Killed In Blast In Southwest Pakistan
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope For November 2, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  2. Sagittarius November 2024 Horoscope: Find Your Monthly Astrological Prediction
  3. Scorpio November 2024 Horoscope: Read Your Monthly Zodiac Forecast
  4. Weekly Horoscope For November 3rd To November 9th: Check Out Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  5. Govardhan Puja 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat And All You Need To Know
  6. Annakut 2024: Bhog, Muhurat, Puja Vidhi And Significance
  7. Bhai Dooj 2024: Exploring Rituals and Traditions Across India
  8. Bhai Dooj 2024: Date, History And Significance Of The Festival