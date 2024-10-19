Football

Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 Eintracht Frankfurt, Bundesliga: Boniface Wins It For Holders

Bayer Leverkusen missed a fifth-minute penalty through Victor Boniface, but the Nigeria international made amends in the second half to lift the club up to 14 points in fourth place

Victor Boniface
Victor Boniface helped Leverkusen past Frankfurt
info_icon

Victor Boniface scored a 72nd-minute winner as Bayer Leverkusen completed a 2-1 comeback victory over Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga on Saturday. (More Football News)

Champions Leverkusen, who face Brest in the Champions League next week, missed a fifth-minute penalty through Boniface, but the Nigeria international made amends in the second half to lift Leverkusen up to 14 points in fourth place, leapfrogging Eintracht.

It was a day that also saw RB Leipzig provisionally take over the Bundesliga lead with their 2-0 victory at Mainz.

Leipzig went top on 17 after easing to victory ahead of Bayern Munich, also on 14, taking on Stuttgart later on Saturday.

Leverkusen shot out of the blocks against Eintracht and came close after a minute with a strike from Granit Xhaka.

They were awarded a penalty soon after, but Boniface's weak effort was saved by Eintracht keeper Kevin Trapp.

Eintracht scored first with their own spot kick in the 16th minute with the league's leading scorer Omar Marmoush, who also hit the woodwork, bagging his ninth goal of the top-flight campaign.

The Egypt forward has now scored in six consecutive Bundesliga matches.

Leverkusen's Robert Andrich completed a superb passing move in the 25th minute to draw the hosts level and the Germany international came close to another goal when he rattled the post with a low drive just past the hour.

But it was Boniface who scored the winner, heading in at the far post after Trapp failed to control a cross into the box.

The visitors squandered a golden chance to level deep in stoppage time after a mistake by Leverkusen's Lukas Hradecky, who became the first non-German goalkeeper to reach 300 Bundesliga matches.

But Leverkusen prevailed after defender Jonathan Tah managed to clear the ball off the line.

Data Debrief: Relentless Leverkusen prevail

While the outcome of this match remained uncertain until the final moments and the winning goal came relatively late in the game, Leverkusen deserved their victory.

Marmoush’s goal from the spot was one of only two shots on target the visitors managed, whereas Leverkusen racked up nine attempts on target and had 27 shots overall, accumulating a big expected goals (xG) total of 3.75.

That total of 27 shots is their highest in a league match in 2024-25 and nine of the attempts came from a relentless Boniface, the joint-highest total for any player in a Bundesliga game this season.

Boniface now has a team-high five league goals this season, though even those impressive figures are dwarfed by the brilliant Marmoush, who has racked up nine goals and four assists in his last six top-flight appearances for Eintracht.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Gambia Vs Mozambique Live Streaming T20 WC Africa Sub Regional Qualifier: When, Where To Watch
  2. Rwanda Vs Seychelles Live Streaming T20 WC Africa Sub Regional Qualifier: When, Where To Watch
  3. Indonesia Vs Thailand Live Streaming, Quadrangular T20I Series 2024: When, Where To Watch INA Vs THA Match
  4. IND-A Vs PAK-A Highlights, Emerging Teams Asia Cup: India Blues Beat Shaheens By 7 Runs | PAK-176/7 In 20 Overs; IND - 183/8
  5. Bhutan Vs Maldives Live Streaming, Quadrangular T20I Series 2024: When, Where To Watch BHU Vs MDV Cricket Match
Football News
  1. Oxford United 1-1 West Brom, EFL Championship: Baggies Miss Chance To Reach Top
  2. Sheffield Wednesday 0-2 Burnley, EFL Championship: Clarets Head To Summit With Win At Hillsborough
  3. Ipswich Town 0-2 Everton, EPL: Ndiaye Stars As Toffees Notch Up Routine Road Win
  4. Newcastle United 0-1 Brighton, EPL: Welbeck Strike Aids Seagulls' Top-Four Charge
  5. Fulham 1-3 Aston Villa, Premier League: Emery's Side Come From Behind To Go Fourth
Tennis News
  1. 6 Kings Slam: Novak Djokovic Edges Out Rafael Nadal In Last Clash Between The Tennis Greats
  2. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch 6 Kings Slam Final
  3. Rafael Nadal Vs Novak Djokovic Live Streaming, 6 Kings Slam: When And Where To Watch Final Meeting Of Two Legends
  4. Rafael Nadal Vs Novak Djokovic, 6 Kings Slam: Spaniard Ready For Last Meeting With Nole
  5. Rafael Nadal Vs Carlos Alcaraz, 6 Kings Slam: Carlitos Humble Rafa In All-Spaniard Riyadh Clash
Hockey News
  1. Sultan Of Johor Cup: India Colts Register Dominant 4-2 Win Against Japan
  2. Malaysia Vs New Zealand Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch MAS Vs NZ Juniors
  3. Australia Vs Great Britain Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch AUS Vs GBR Juniors
  4. India Vs Japan, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  5. Hockey India League Women's Player Auction Highlights: Franchises Finalize Squads As Bidding Ends

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Wayanad Bypoll: BJP Fields Young Leader Navya Haridas Against Priyanka Gandhi
  2. Jharkhand Elections: Cong, JMM To Contest 70 Seats, RJD Disappointed; BJP Releases 1st List Of Candidates
  3. Naxal IED Blast In Chhattisgarh Kills 2 ITBP Jawans, Cops Injures 2 Cops
  4. What Raavan Means To Muslim Artisans During Dusshera
  5. Police Detains Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar For Staging Protest In Hyderabad
Entertainment News
  1. How Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days Romanticises Poverty
  2. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Hindi Cinema
  3. Why Does Bollywood Fail to Humanise its Influencer Characters?
  4. Former One Direction Member And Singer Liam Payne Dies At 31
  5. Occupied City Review: Steve McQueen’s Holocaust Documentary Wearily Cuts Between Past and Present-Day Amsterdam
US News
  1. Trump Calls Himself ‘Father Of IVF’ At All-Women Town Hall In Georgia
  2. Kamala Harris Promises To Legalise Marijuana, Pass George Floyd Policing Act
  3. US Elections 2024: Georgia Sees Record Turnout As Early Voting Begins In Key Swing States
  4. Third Assassination Attempt On Trump In Coachella? Here’s What Federal Officials Say
  5. SpaceX’s Mechanical Arms Make History By Catching Starship Booster At Launch Pad | Details
World News
  1. France Faces Worst Flood In 40 Years
  2. Life And Death Of Hamas Chief Yahya Sinwar
  3. Japan: Man Firebombs Ruling Party HQ, Crashes Car Into PM's Residence
  4. 'Nothing Will Deter': Netanyahu's Message After Home Targeted In Drone Attack; Gunshot To The Head Killed Sinwar
  5. Post-Uprising Bangladesh Toddles Towards Democracy 
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 19, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  2. India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 4 Highlights: Hosts Need To Defend 107 Before Bad Light Stops Play; IND - 46, 462; NZ - 402, 0/0
  3. Weekly Horoscope For October 20th To October 26th: Unlock The Astrological Predictions For Every Zodiac Sign
  4. IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: Sarfaraz, Pant Deliver Goods Before India Collapse To Set Kiwis 107-Run Target
  5. Yahya Sinwar Death: Who Will Head Hamas Next? | The Possible Successors
  6. Canadian Border Cop Named In India's Terror List; Ottawa Minister's 'On Notice' Warning To Diplomats | Latest
  7. Bhutan Vs Thailand Quadrangular T20I Series 2024 Toss Update: BHU To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs
  8. Cuba Suffers Nationwide Blackout As Its Main Power Plant Fails