Barcelona Vs Getafe Live Streaming, La Liga 2024-25: When, Where To Watch Spanish League Match On TV And Online

Barcelona will take on Getafe in matchday 7 of La Liga 2024-25 at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Wednesday, September 25. (Thursday, September 26) as per India time. (More Football News)
The hosts Barcelona come into the fixture after handing a 5-1 hammering to Villareal, and sit pretty at the top with 18 points from six league matches.
While on the other hand, Getafe are 19th on the table, managing just four points from six games, and come into the contest after a 1-1 draw at the Estadio Coliseum back home.
Barcelona Vs Getafe Probable Starting Line-Ups
Possible Barcelona XI: Pena; Kounde, Cubarsi, Martinez, Balde; Casado, Pedri; Yamal, Raphinha, Torres; Lewandowski
Possible Getafe XI: Soria; Iglesias, Djene, Berrocal, Alderete, Rico; Perez, Uche, Milla, Sola; Mayoral.
Barcelona Vs Getafe: Live Streaming Details
When and where will the Barcelona vs Getafe, La Liga 2024-25 match be played?
The Barcelona Vs Getafe, La Liga 2024-25 match will be played at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Thursday, September 26 at 12:30 IST.
Where will the Barcelona vs Getafe, La Liga 2024-25 match be telecast and live streamed?
The Barcelona vs Getafe, La Liga 2024-25 match will be live streamed on the GXR World website in India. Unfortunately, there will not be any live telecast of the match on any TV channel in India.