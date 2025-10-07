Barcelona Vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming, UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online

Barcelona take on Bayern Munich in UEFA Women's Champions League Group Stage match
After six rounds in Liga F, Barcelona confidently top the table with 18 points and 31 goals scored
Bayern also remain unbeaten this season and are tied at the top of the Frauen-Bundesliga
FC Barcelona kick off their 2025-26 UEFA Women's Champions League campaign at the Estadi Johan Cruyff on Octobe 8, buoyed by an impeccable start domestically. They’ve won all six of their league fixtures so far, scoring 31 goals and conceding just once.
Coach Pere Romeu has a full squad available, including Clàudia Pina returning from injury, which adds more depth and attacking options. Barcelona are seeking to avenge their narrow loss in last season’s final and are under pressure to show they can finally bring home the trophy.
Bayern Munich Women arrive in Spain in strong form themselves, fresh off a convincing 4-0 win against Werder Bremen in their domestic league. Under coach José Barcala, Bayern have mixed experience and tenacity: they’ve shown resilience in away games and possess attacking threats like Lea Schüller who can punish any defensive lapses.
Barcelona Vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26 Matchday 1: Head-To-Head
Out of their four previous meetings with Bayern Munich, Barcelona have won three. Their first victories came in the 2018/19 season, with Hamraoui and Mariona scoring in both 1-0 semi-final wins. More recently, in the 2022/23 group stage, Barça easily won 3-0 at the Camp Nou but lost 3-1 in the return match in Germany.
Barcelona Vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26 Matchday 1: Live Streaming Details
When and where will the Barcelona Vs Bayern Munich UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26 match be played?
The Barcelona Vs Bayern Munich UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26 match will be played at the Estadi Johan Cruyff on Octobe 8. The match will kick off on 12:30 AM IST.
Where will the Barcelona Vs Bayern Munich UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26 match be telecast and live streamed?
The Barcelona Vs Bayern Munich UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26 matchd will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.
Barcelona Vs Bayern Munich UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26: Probable Starting XIs
Barcelona (W): Coll — Batlle, Torrejón, León, Paralluelo, Serrahordi, López, Putellas, Graham, Pajor, Schertenlieb
Bayern (W): Mahmutovic — Kett, Hansen, Eriksson, Simon, Caruso, Stanway, Harder, Tanikawa, Bühl, Schüller