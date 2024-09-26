Barcelona 1-0 Getafe: Blaugrana Keep Up 100% Record In La Liga

Robert Lewandowski's first-half strike proved enough as La Liga leaders Barcelona overcame Getafe 1-0 on Wednesday. (More Football News)
Hansi Flick's side were wasteful at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, but ultimately got over the line to make it seven league wins out of seven matches to start the season.
Barca were without a glut of stars due to injury, with Marc-Andre ter Stegen, who is set to be out for the rest of the season, joining Dani Olmo, Gavi, Frenkie de Jong, Ronald Araujo, Fermin Lopez and Andreas Christensen on the treatment table.
The Blaugrana also rested Pedri, though his absence was not felt as Lewandowski pounced on David Soria's error to put the hosts ahead after 19 minutes.
Barca had 16 attempts in total and mustered 1.92 expected goals, yet could not find a second to put the result beyond all doubt.
Winless Getafe, though, could not make Barca pay as they slipped to a fourth defeat of the season.
Data Debrief: Lewy breaks Getafe duck
Lewandowski's winner was his first goal against Getafe in LaLiga, at the fourth attempt. He had seven shots across his previous three league appearances against them without finding the net.
Flick, meanwhile, is the third Barca coach to win his first seven LaLiga games, after Gerardo Martino in 2013 and Ernesto Valverde in 2017.
Getafe coach Jose Bordalas, on the other hand, has lost 10 of his 13 games against Barca in LaLiga (W1 D2). Only against Real Madrid (11) has he suffered more defeats in the competition.