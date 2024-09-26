Football

Barcelona 1-0 Getafe: Blaugrana Keep Up 100% Record In La Liga

Barca had 16 attempts in total and mustered 1.92 expected goals, yet could not find a second to put the result beyond all doubt

Robert-Lewandowski-Barcelona-FC
Robert Lewandowski was Barca's matchwinner.
info_icon

Robert Lewandowski's first-half strike proved enough as La Liga leaders Barcelona overcame Getafe 1-0 on Wednesday. (More Football News)

Hansi Flick's side were wasteful at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, but ultimately got over the line to make it seven league wins out of seven matches to start the season.

Barca were without a glut of stars due to injury, with Marc-Andre ter Stegen, who is set to be out for the rest of the season, joining Dani Olmo, Gavi, Frenkie de Jong, Ronald Araujo, Fermin Lopez and Andreas Christensen on the treatment table.

The Blaugrana also rested Pedri, though his absence was not felt as Lewandowski pounced on David Soria's error to put the hosts ahead after 19 minutes.

Barca had 16 attempts in total and mustered 1.92 expected goals, yet could not find a second to put the result beyond all doubt.

Former Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny could reverse his retirement decision - null
La Liga: Szczesny Believes It Would Be Disrespectful Not To Consider Barcelona Offer

BY Stats Perform

Winless Getafe, though, could not make Barca pay as they slipped to a fourth defeat of the season.

Data Debrief: Lewy breaks Getafe duck

Lewandowski's winner was his first goal against Getafe in LaLiga, at the fourth attempt. He had seven shots across his previous three league appearances against them without finding the net.

Inaki Pena in action for Barcelona during pre-season - null
Barcelona Team News: Hansi Flick Has Confidence In Inaki Pena As Barca Lose Ter Stegen To Injury

BY Stats Perform

Flick, meanwhile, is the third Barca coach to win his first seven LaLiga games, after Gerardo Martino in 2013 and Ernesto Valverde in 2017.

Getafe coach Jose Bordalas, on the other hand, has lost 10 of his 13 games against Barca in LaLiga (W1 D2). Only against Real Madrid (11) has he suffered more defeats in the competition.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Ben Stokes 'On Track' To Lead England In Pakistan Test Series
  2. Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand Prediction, 2nd Test: Who Will Win, Head-To-Head Record, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know
  3. Mali Vs Ghana Live Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A: When, Where To Watch Match 13
  4. Cameroon Vs Lesotho Live Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A: When, Where To Watch Match 14
  5. Women's T20 World Cup: ICC Releases Tournament Tickets For Spectators, Entry Free For U-18s
Football News
  1. Barcelona 1-0 Getafe: Blaugrana Keep Up 100% Record In La Liga
  2. Coach Michel: Girona Deserved More From Bore Draw Against Rayo Vallecano
  3. Wolfsburg Clinch Women's Champions League Group Stage Spot In Style
  4. Arne Slot 'Still Learning' As Liverpool Face Bottom Side Wolves
  5. Liverpool Players Fired Up By Quality Competition, Says Head Coach Arne Slot
Tennis News
  1. Alcaraz Hoping Davis Cup Finals Will Not Be Nadal's 'Last Dance'
  2. China Open: Osaka Makes Winning Start Under Williams' Former Coach In Beijing
  3. Hangzhou Open Title: Former US Open Champion Marin Cilic Makes ATP History
  4. Jeevan, Vijay Win Hangzhou Open; Yuki Runner-Up at Chengdu; Sumit Nagal Loses In Beijing Open Qualifying Round
  5. Aryna Sabalenka Eyeing Number One Spot To Cap Impressive Year
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. IMD Issues Red Alert As Heavy Rains Return To Mumbai, Forecasts Heavy Rains In West Bengal
  2. CM Atishi Hikes Minimum Wage For Unorganised Sector Workers In Delhi
  3. Himachal Pradesh Follows UP, Mandates Display Of Owner Details Outside Food Outlets
  4. Assembly Polls 2024: EC Chief Lauds J&K Voter Turnout; Opposition Criticises BJP On Statehood | Highlights
  5. Odisha Assualt Case: Court Allows Polygraph Test Of Suspended Police Officer
Entertainment News
  1. #MeToo: Malayalam Actor Edavela Babu Arrested In Sexual Assault Case, Later Released
  2. Totoro For The Young And The Old: On Hayao Miyazaki’s Transcendental Cinema
  3. Actor-Legislator M Mukesh Arrested In Rape Case By SIT And Released On Bail
  4. Kerala High Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail Plea Of Siddique In Rape Case
  5. Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies Is India's Official Entry For Oscars 2025
US News
  1. Failures Of Secret Service Before Trump's July Assassination Bid Were 'Preventable': Senate Report
  2. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris, Donald Trump Locked In A Tight Race, Reveal Polls
  3. US Elections 2024: Minnesota, Virginia And Other States Head To The Polls | What We Know About Early Voting
  4. Ryan Wesley Routh Left A Note Indicating Intention To Kill Trump: US Justice Department
  5. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris Leads In Latest Polls; Trump Declares November Polls His 'Last' | Top Points
World News
  1. AI Wearable ‘Iris’ Promises Infinite Memory, Sparks Privacy And Security Concerns | Explained
  2. Failures Of Secret Service Before Trump's July Assassination Bid Were 'Preventable': Senate Report
  3. Elon Musk Issues Sarcastic Apology To Vinod Khosla Amid AI-Generated Sign Controversy | Beach Dispute Explained
  4. China's 1st ICBM Test In Decades: The US Link, Asia-Pacific Region Tensions & No First Use Policy
  5. US Missile System To Remain In Philippines Despite China's Alarm
Latest Stories
  1. Horoscope For September 25, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  2. Probe On Employee Death Reveals EY Was Operating Without Mandatory Registrations: Reports
  3. India Vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test: Three Key Player Battles To Look Out For
  4. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris, Donald Trump Locked In A Tight Race, Reveal Polls
  5. Badlapur Accused Death: Bombay HC Says 'Hard To Belive That He Snatched Pistol', Next Hearing On Oct 3
  6. Gujarat Accident: 7 Killed, 1 Injured As Car Rams Into Trailer Truck In Sabarkantha
  7. IND Vs AUS: Record-Breaking Ticket Sales For Boxing Day Test Match In Melbourne
  8. Sri Lanka's Newly Elected President Dissolves Parliament, Calls For Snap Polls