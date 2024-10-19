Bangladesh Vs Pakistan, SAFF Women's Championship 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch BAN Vs PAK On TV And Online

Bangladesh women’s team will take on Pakistan in a Group A fixture, in the ongoing SAFF Women’s Championships 2024 on Sunday, October 20, at the Dasharath Rangasala Stadium in Kathmandu. (More Football News)
Pakistan come into the fixture after their 5-2 defeat to India, and would be hoping to put on a better display against Bangladesh in their second game of the tournament.
On the other hand, Bangladesh will be playing their first fixture of the championships, and would be eager to get off to a good start when they face Pakistan in their campaign opener.
Bangladesh are ranked 139th in the world, while Pakistan are ranked 158th.
SAFF Women's Championship 2024 Telecast And Live Streaming Details
When is Bangladesh vs Pakistan, SAFF Women’s Championship 2024 Group A fixture?
The Bangladesh vs Pakistan, SAFF Women’s Championship 2024 Group A fixture will be played on Sunday, October 20 at the Dasharath Rangasala, Kathmandu and will kick-off at 5:15 PM IST.
Where to watch Bangladesh vs Pakistan, SAFF Women’s Championship 2024 Group A fixture?
Unfortunately, the tournament won't be available for telecast in India. The live streaming of the SAFF Women's Championship 2024 will be available on FanCode app and website.