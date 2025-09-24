Bangladesh Vs Pakistan Live Streaming, SAFF U17 Championship 2025 Semi-Final: Preview, Squad, Where To Watch

Here is all you need to know about Bangladesh’s match against Pakistan in SAFF U17 Championship 2025 semi-final: group fixtures, squads, past results, and broadcast details

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bangladesh Vs Pakistan Live Streaming, SAFF U17 Championship 2025 Semi-Final
The Bangladsh U17 football team players in training ahead of the SAFF U17 Championship 2-25 match against Pakistan. | Photo: Instagram/thebafufe
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Bangladesh face Pakistan in SAFF U17 Championship 2025 semi-final on September 25

  • Bangladesh topped Group A with two wins out of two

  • Pakistan finished second in Group B despite 3-2 loss to India

Bangladesh will take on Pakistan in the semi-final of the SAFF U17 Championship 2025 at the Racecourse International Stadium in Colombo on Thursday, September 25. Both teams have been in good form ahead of the knockouts, with Group A toppers Bangladesh looking to vanquish their defeat in last year’s finals at the hands of India, who play Nepal in the second semi-final.

The Bengal Tigers reached the semis as group winners, winning both of their matches. They finished with six points and a goal difference of +8. Bangladesh opened their campaign with a 4-0 win over Nepal, which saw four different goal scorers.

They followed it up with a 4-0 demolition of hosts Sri Lanka in their final group outing, led by a hat-trick from Rifat Kazi.

Pakistan finished second in Group B behind India. They won 4-0 against Bhutan, courtesy of a hat-trick by Muhammad Abdullah, before securing a 5-2 win against the Maldives. However, they fell to a hard-fought 3-2 defeat to India, despite the Green Shirts pushing their opponents to the final minutes.

Bangladesh Vs Pakistan, SAFF U17 Championship 2025: Live Streaming Details

When and where will the Bangladesh vs Pakistan, SAFF U17 Championship 2025 semi-final match be played?

The Bangladesh vs Pakistan, SAFF U17 Championship 2025 semi-final match will be played at the Racecourse International Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Thursday, September 25, 2025 at 3:00 PM IST.

Where will the Bangladesh vs Pakistan, SAFF U17 Championship 2025 semi-final match be telecast and live-streamed?

The Bangladesh vs Pakistan, SAFF U17 Championship 2025 semi-final match will be live-streamed on the Sportzworkz YouTube Channel in India. The match will not be televised on any TV channel in India.

Bangladesh Squad For SAFF U17 Championship 2025

Goalkeepers: Alif Rahman Imtiage, Tasin Saheb, Chandro Saha

Defenders: Sabbir Islam, Ishan Habib Riduan, Azam Khan, Ikramul Islam, Tarek Hossen, Shadat Hossain, Md Raj

Midfielders: Kamal Merdha, Md Arif, Nazmul Huda Faysal (c), Akash Ahmed, Bayzit Bostami, Akash Ahammed

Forwards: Opu Rahman, Md Manik, Ruhul Amin Akash, Mohun Ahmmed, Ashik, Rifat Kazi, Mahin Miah Sojib

Pakistan Squad For SAFF U17 Championship 2025

Goalkeepers: Samar Razzaq, Khalil Jibran, Adil Ali Khan

Defenders: Nadeem Hussain, Muhammad Alam, Muhammad Masood, Muhammad Zubair, Shahid Anjum, Aabiss Raza, Azizullah

Midfielders: Mustafa Israr, Abdul Samad, Ibrahim Asif, Muhammad Talha, Haroon Rasheed, Muhammad Essa, Saad Tiwana

Forwards: Muhammad Abdullah, Mansoor Ahmed, Hasnain Wali Raza, Muhammad Owais, Hamza Yasir, Syed Shahram

