Bangladesh Vs Pakistan Live Streaming, SAFF U17 Championship 2025 Semi-Final: Preview, Squad, Where To Watch

Bangladesh face Pakistan in SAFF U17 Championship 2025 semi-final on September 25
Bangladesh topped Group A with two wins out of two
Pakistan finished second in Group B despite 3-2 loss to India
Bangladesh will take on Pakistan in the semi-final of the SAFF U17 Championship 2025 at the Racecourse International Stadium in Colombo on Thursday, September 25. Both teams have been in good form ahead of the knockouts, with Group A toppers Bangladesh looking to vanquish their defeat in last year’s finals at the hands of India, who play Nepal in the second semi-final.
The Bengal Tigers reached the semis as group winners, winning both of their matches. They finished with six points and a goal difference of +8. Bangladesh opened their campaign with a 4-0 win over Nepal, which saw four different goal scorers.
They followed it up with a 4-0 demolition of hosts Sri Lanka in their final group outing, led by a hat-trick from Rifat Kazi.
Pakistan finished second in Group B behind India. They won 4-0 against Bhutan, courtesy of a hat-trick by Muhammad Abdullah, before securing a 5-2 win against the Maldives. However, they fell to a hard-fought 3-2 defeat to India, despite the Green Shirts pushing their opponents to the final minutes.
Bangladesh Vs Pakistan, SAFF U17 Championship 2025: Live Streaming Details
When and where will the Bangladesh vs Pakistan, SAFF U17 Championship 2025 semi-final match be played?
The Bangladesh vs Pakistan, SAFF U17 Championship 2025 semi-final match will be played at the Racecourse International Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Thursday, September 25, 2025 at 3:00 PM IST.
Where will the Bangladesh vs Pakistan, SAFF U17 Championship 2025 semi-final match be telecast and live-streamed?
The Bangladesh vs Pakistan, SAFF U17 Championship 2025 semi-final match will be live-streamed on the Sportzworkz YouTube Channel in India. The match will not be televised on any TV channel in India.
Bangladesh Squad For SAFF U17 Championship 2025
Goalkeepers: Alif Rahman Imtiage, Tasin Saheb, Chandro Saha
Defenders: Sabbir Islam, Ishan Habib Riduan, Azam Khan, Ikramul Islam, Tarek Hossen, Shadat Hossain, Md Raj
Midfielders: Kamal Merdha, Md Arif, Nazmul Huda Faysal (c), Akash Ahmed, Bayzit Bostami, Akash Ahammed
Forwards: Opu Rahman, Md Manik, Ruhul Amin Akash, Mohun Ahmmed, Ashik, Rifat Kazi, Mahin Miah Sojib
Pakistan Squad For SAFF U17 Championship 2025
Goalkeepers: Samar Razzaq, Khalil Jibran, Adil Ali Khan
Defenders: Nadeem Hussain, Muhammad Alam, Muhammad Masood, Muhammad Zubair, Shahid Anjum, Aabiss Raza, Azizullah
Midfielders: Mustafa Israr, Abdul Samad, Ibrahim Asif, Muhammad Talha, Haroon Rasheed, Muhammad Essa, Saad Tiwana
Forwards: Muhammad Abdullah, Mansoor Ahmed, Hasnain Wali Raza, Muhammad Owais, Hamza Yasir, Syed Shahram