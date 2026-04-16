Aston Villa Vs Bologna LIVE Score, UEFA Europa League QF Leg 2: Watkins, Rogers Start - Check Starting XIs

Aston Villa Vs Bologna LIVE Score, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Quarter-Final 2nd Leg: Emery's XI Out
Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne, Tielemans, Onana, McGinn, Rogers, Buendia, Watkins.
Subs: Bizot, Wright, Lindelof, Mings, Elliott, Garcia, Abraham, Sancho, Luiz, Maatsen, Bailey, Bogarde.
Bologna XI: Ravaglia, Casale, Freuler, Vitik, Miranda, Mario, Bernardeschi, Moro, Ferguson, Rowe, Castro.
Subs: Pobega, Orsolini, Heggem, Zortea, Odgaard, Lykogiannis, Sohm, Pessina, Cambiaghi, Castaldo, Franceschelli.
Aston Villa Vs Bologna LIVE Score, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Quarter-Final 2nd Leg: Unai Emery's Respect To Bologna
“We are in the quarter-final second leg, and we had a good result, but this is a team (Bologna) that, when analysing them, watching their experience and their coach’s career playing in three finals the last three years, the respect is massive.
“They deserve this respect. When they were playing against Roma, maybe we could think that Roma was the favourite, and they beat the favourite.
“How they are competing, how they are as a team in their style and idea, how they are pushing in all their matches, we are so, so respectful. I am a coach with my own experiences, and we must play the second leg tomorrow, analysing everything we did there, understanding that tomorrow is in Villa Park.
Aston Villa Vs Bologna LIVE Score, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Quarter-Final 2nd Leg: Streaming Details
The second leg of the quarter-final between Aston Villa and Bologna will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network. It will also be streamed live on the Sony Liv app in India.
Aston Villa Vs Bologna LIVE Score, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Quarter-Final 2nd Leg: Match Info
Location: Birmingham, England
Stadium: Villa Park
Date: Friday, April 17
Kick-off Time: 12:30 AM IST.