Aston Villa Vs Bologna LIVE Score, UEFA Europa League QF Leg 2: Watkins, Rogers Start - Check Starting XIs

Aston Villa Vs Bologna, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Quarter-final: Aston Villa hold a 3-1 lead against Serie A opposition, Bologna coming into the second-leg of their UEL quarter-final at Villa Park, on Thursday, April 16. Catch the live scores and updates, right here

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Bologna vs Aston Villa UEFA Europa League match photos-Ollie Watkins
Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins, left, celebrates scoring during the Europa League soccer match between Bologna and Aston Villa in Bologna, Italy. | Photo: Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via AP
Welcome to tonight's live coverage of the second-leg in the UEFA Europa League 2025-26 which features Aston Villa against Bologna FC. This will be an interesting outing between these clubs, taking place at Villa Park. Unai Emery's side secured an easy 3-1 win in their away leg contest. However, the Spaniard will be vary coming into this game and won't let complacency hit the players. Bologna's early goal could make things interesting. Catch the live scores and updates, right here
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Aston Villa Vs Bologna LIVE Score, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Quarter-Final 2nd Leg: Emery's XI Out

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne, Tielemans, Onana, McGinn, Rogers, Buendia, Watkins.

Subs: Bizot, Wright, Lindelof, Mings, Elliott, Garcia, Abraham, Sancho, Luiz, Maatsen, Bailey, Bogarde.

Bologna XI: Ravaglia, Casale, Freuler, Vitik, Miranda, Mario, Bernardeschi, Moro, Ferguson, Rowe, Castro.

Subs: Pobega, Orsolini, Heggem, Zortea, Odgaard, Lykogiannis, Sohm, Pessina, Cambiaghi, Castaldo, Franceschelli.

Aston Villa Vs Bologna LIVE Score, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Quarter-Final 2nd Leg: Unai Emery's Respect To Bologna

“We are in the quarter-final second leg, and we had a good result, but this is a team (Bologna) that, when analysing them, watching their experience and their coach’s career playing in three finals the last three years, the respect is massive.

“They deserve this respect. When they were playing against Roma, maybe we could think that Roma was the favourite, and they beat the favourite.

“How they are competing, how they are as a team in their style and idea, how they are pushing in all their matches, we are so, so respectful. I am a coach with my own experiences, and we must play the second leg tomorrow, analysing everything we did there, understanding that tomorrow is in Villa Park.

Aston Villa Vs Bologna LIVE Score, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Quarter-Final 2nd Leg: Streaming Details

The second leg of the quarter-final between Aston Villa and Bologna will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network. It will also be streamed live on the Sony Liv app in India.

Aston Villa Vs Bologna LIVE Score, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Quarter-Final 2nd Leg: Match Info

  • Location: Birmingham, England

  • Stadium: Villa Park

  • Date: Friday, April 17

  • Kick-off Time: 12:30 AM IST.

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