Nottingham Forest Vs FC Porto LIVE Score, UEFA Europa League QF Leg 2: Wood Starts For Garibaldis

Nottingham Forest players celebrate their first goal during the Europa League quarterfinals, first leg, soccer match between FC Porto and Nottingham Forest in Porto, Portugal. | Photo: AP/Luis Vieira

Nottingham Forest will look to make the most of their home support when they take on FC Porto for their second leg quarter-final fixture of the 2025-26 UEFA Europa League. A boisterous City Ground will be looking to see their side create history and book a spot in the final four in the European competition. A 1-1 draw away to Porto has put this fixture on a knife's edge and an early goal could see things become interesting. Follow play-by-play updates and live scores from the Nottingham Forest Vs FC Porto FC, UEL Quarter-final second leg, right here

LIVE UPDATES

16 Apr 2026, 11:51:38 pm IST Nottingham Forest Vs FC Porto LIVE Score, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 QF 2nd Leg: History Beckons For Forest Nottingham Forest are aiming to reach a first European semi-final in over 40 years. Forest last played in an European semi-final back in 1983 in the UEFA Cup against Anderlecht.

16 Apr 2026, 11:25:10 pm IST Nottingham Forest Vs FC Porto LIVE Score, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 QF 2nd Leg: Team News In Nottingham Forest: Ortega, Cunha, Murillo, Williams; Aina, Gibbs-White, Sangare, Dominguez, Ndoye; Hutchinson; Wood Subs: Sels, Willows, Morato, Hudson-Odoi, Jesus, Lucca, Yates, McAtee, Bakwa, Milenkovic, Abbott, Sinclair FC Porto: Costa, Costa, Silva, Bednarek, Zaidu; Fofana, Rosario, Veiga; Gomes, Moffi, Sainz Subs: Ramos, Costa, Kiwior, Froholdt, Pepe, Prpic, Varela, Gui, Silva, Bras, Moura, Mora

16 Apr 2026, 11:05:06 pm IST Nottingham Forest Vs FC Porto LIVE Score, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 QF 2nd Leg: H2H Total matches: 2

Nottingham won: 1

Porto won: 0

Draws: 1

16 Apr 2026, 10:43:04 pm IST Nottingham Forest Vs FC Porto LIVE Score, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 QF 2nd Leg: Streaming Details The second leg of the quarter-final between Nottingham Forest Vs FC Porto will stream live on the Sony Liv app in India.