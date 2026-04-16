Nottingham Forest Vs FC Porto LIVE Score, UEFA Europa League QF Leg 2: Wood Starts For Garibaldis

Nottingham Forest Vs FC Porto LIVE Score, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 QF 2nd Leg: History Beckons For Forest
Nottingham Forest are aiming to reach a first European semi-final in over 40 years. Forest last played in an European semi-final back in 1983 in the UEFA Cup against Anderlecht.
Nottingham Forest Vs FC Porto LIVE Score, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 QF 2nd Leg: Team News In
Nottingham Forest: Ortega, Cunha, Murillo, Williams; Aina, Gibbs-White, Sangare, Dominguez, Ndoye; Hutchinson; Wood
Subs: Sels, Willows, Morato, Hudson-Odoi, Jesus, Lucca, Yates, McAtee, Bakwa, Milenkovic, Abbott, Sinclair
FC Porto: Costa, Costa, Silva, Bednarek, Zaidu; Fofana, Rosario, Veiga; Gomes, Moffi, Sainz
Subs: Ramos, Costa, Kiwior, Froholdt, Pepe, Prpic, Varela, Gui, Silva, Bras, Moura, Mora
Nottingham Forest Vs FC Porto LIVE Score, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 QF 2nd Leg: H2H
Total matches: 2
Nottingham won: 1
Porto won: 0
Draws: 1
Nottingham Forest Vs FC Porto LIVE Score, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 QF 2nd Leg: Streaming Details
The second leg of the quarter-final between Nottingham Forest Vs FC Porto will stream live on the Sony Liv app in India.
Nottingham Forest Vs FC Porto LIVE Score, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 QF 2nd Leg: Match Info
Location: Nottingham, England
Stadium: The City Ground
Date: Friday, April 17
Kick-off Time: 12:30 AM IST