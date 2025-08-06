AS Roma Vs Aston Villa Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Club Friendly Match On TV And Online

- AS Roma and Aston Villa face off at Bescot Stadium on August 6, 2025
- Aston Villa had mixed pre-season results, while AS Roma are unbeaten
- Both teams prepare for their respective league openers soon after
Aston Villa and AS Roma are set to meet in a pre-season club friendly on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, with kickoff scheduled for 19:30 BST Local time. The match will be played at Walsall’s Pallet-Track Bescot Stadium due to ongoing maintenance at Villa Park. Here's all you need to know about the AS Roma vs Aston Villa football match tonight.
This fixture marks the first time the clubs will face each other away from Villa Park, providing a unique and intimate setting for both fans and players. Official records indicate that previous competitive or friendly encounters between these teams have been exceedingly rare or non-existent, making this highly anticipated pre-season clash a landmark event in both clubs’ histories.
AS Roma vs Aston Villa: Historical context
The Pallet-Track Bescot Stadium, located in Walsall, England, has a capacity of 11,300 and serves as the home ground for Walsall Football Club and Aston Villa Women. The stadium was inaugurated on 18 August 1990 with a friendly match between Walsall and Aston Villa, which ended 4–0 in favour of Villa.
Over the years, Bescot Stadium has hosted matches for England’s under-21, under-19 and under-17 teams, as well as England women’s internationals, and reserve and women’s fixtures for Aston Villa. This pre-season friendly marks the first encounter between Aston Villa and AS Roma at this venue, adding a new chapter to the stadium’s history.
AS Roma vs Aston Villa: Likely Starting XIs And Pre-Season Form
The Villans, managed by Unai Emery, concluded their U.S. tour unbeaten but experienced mixed results overall in pre-season, drawing two, losing two and winning one match as of August 5, 2025.
Their preparations have included the integration of young prospects and established first-team players, amid transfer speculation surrounding Morgan Rogers and Emiliano Martinez. Villa’s last pre-season match featured a mix of first-choice stars as they transitioned from the U.S. into their UK leg.
AS Roma, under the guidance of Gian Piero Gasperini -- renowned for his tactical successes at Atalanta -- have enjoyed a flawless pre-season run, arriving with confidence bolstered by new signing Evan Ferguson’s strong performances.
Aston Villa’s likely starting XI: Martínez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Maatsen; Kamara, Tielemans; Malen, McGinn, Rogers; Watkins.
AS Roma likely starting XI: Svilar; Çelik, Mancini, Ndicka; Wesley, Koné, El Aynaoui, Angeliño; Soule, Baldanzi; Ferguson.
AS Roma vs Aston Villa: Upcoming Fixtures For Both Clubs
Aston Villa’s 2025-26 Premier League campaign is set to begin shortly after this friendly, with additional friendlies scheduled against Olympique de Marseille and Villarreal. The club aims to build momentum for their league opener against visiting Newcastle United at Villa Park on Saturday, 16 August 2025.
For AS Roma, their Serie A 2025-26 opener is against Bologna at home on August 23, and preparations under new coach Gian Piero Gasperini remain focused on rivalling Italy’s top clubs and achieving a positive start.
The Aston Villa clash is I Giallorossi's penultimate pre-season outing. Gian Piero Gasperini's men will head to Merseyside, where they will take on Everton at the Toffees' all-new Hill Dickinson Stadium.
Both teams are using these friendlies to debut summer signings and academy talents ahead of their domestic campaigns.
AS Roma Vs Aston Villa, Pre-season Friendly - Live Streaming
When to watch AS Roma Vs Aston Villa, pre-season friendly fixture?
The AS Roma Vs Aston Villa pre-season fixture will be played on Thursday, 7 August at 12:00 am IST. The match will be played at the Poundland Bescot Stadium in Walsall, West Midlands.
Where to watch AS Roma Vs Aston Villa, pre-season friendly fixture?
The AS Roma Vs Aston Villa pre-season fixture can be streamed on the VillaTV app and website. In Italy, the match can be watched on DAZN Italia, SKY Go Italia and 214 DAZN Zona.