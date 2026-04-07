Former Arsenal Midfielder Aaron Ramsey Retires From Football At 35

Summary of this article
Aaron Ramsey confirmed his retirement from football at age 35
He is regarded as one of Wales’ greatest players, scoring 21 goals in 86 appearances
Ramsey helped Wales reach the Euro 2016 semi-finals and won three FA Cups with Arsenal
Former Wales and Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey has announced his retirement from football at the age of 35, bringing an end to a career that spanned seven clubs across six nations.
“This has not been an easy decision to make,” Ramsey said in a statement. “After a lot of consideration, I have decided to retire from football.”
“It has been my privilege to wear the Welsh shirt and experience so many incredible moments in it,” he added.
“To the Red Wall. You have been there through thick and thin! You have been there through the highs and lows, and you have been an essential and indispensable part of our success. I can’t thank you enough. We’ve been through everything together and it’s been an honour to represent you.”
A Legend For Wales
Ramsey is widely regarded as one of Wales’ greatest players, representing his country at three major tournaments. He earned 86 caps and scored 21 goals, with his final appearance coming in 2024.
He was key in Wales’ run to the Euro 2016 semi-finals, where they lost to eventual champions Portugal. Ramsey later featured at Euro 2020 and the 2022 FIFA World Cup – Wales’ first appearance at the tournament in 64 years.
Ramsey was not selected for the FIFA World Cup 2026 play-off against Bosnia and Herzegovina, where Wales lost 4-2 on penalties.
Club Success At Arsenal
Ramsey began his career at Cardiff City in his native Wales before joining Arsenal in 2008. Over 11 seasons, he made 262 appearances for the English Premier League side. He won three FA Cups, scoring the winning goal in two finals.
After the expiry of his Gunners contract, Ramsey moved to Italian giants Juventus, where he made his 50th UEFA Champions League appearance.
After a season at Nice, he moved on loan to Rangers, where he helped the Scottish club reach the 2022 UEFA Europa League final but missed a penalty in the shootout.
His most recent stint came with Mexican side Pumas UNAM. The injury-hit spell came to an end last year, with Ramsey missing matches and training sessions after losing his dog. Having been without a club since leaving Mexico, the Welshman has now announced his retirement.