Arsenal Vs Wolves: Gunners Team Up With Indian Rapper Hanumankind For A Special Promo - Watch

The rapper's no. 1 track 'Big Dawgs', has been a sensation across the globe. It has earned the No. 1 spot Spotify’s Viral Songs Global chart since July 26th

Arsenals William Saliba
Arsenal players celebrate a goal during a club friendly. Photo: Adam Davy/PA via AP
Mikel Arteta's Arsenal will kick-start their Premier League 2024/25 season against Wolverhampton 'Wolves' Wanderers on Saturday, August 17 at the Emirates Stadium. Ahead of their PL clash, the Gunners have collaborated with Indian rapper Hanumankind to create a promotional video. (More Football News)

The video features the rapper narrating on North London for the new season.

It features rapper's no. 1 track 'Big Dawgs', that has been a sensation across the globe. It has earned the No. 1 spot Spotify’s Viral Songs Global chart since July 26th.

As per the Arsenal website, Hanumankind is an ardent Arsenal fan and will be at the Emirates Stadium later this season.

Watch the video -

Arsenal finished second to City in each of the last two seasons, leading the table for long periods in both instances, only to fall narrowly short.

The Gunners were just two points away from ending their 20-year title drought in 2023-24, with City clinching an unprecedented fourth straight crown on the final day.

Mikel Arteta is hoping to set the tone for the Premier League season against Wolves - null
Arsenal Vs Wolves, Premier League Preview: Mikel Arteta Targets Winning Start

BY Stats Perform

Asked what Arsenal must do to get over the line in 2024-25, Arteta said: "To break more of those records again and win more points, that's for sure.

"It won't be enough [last season's levels]. With the level we are competing with and every season getting harder, we are going to have to improve again for sure."

Arsenal play Wolves at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, August 17 with the kick-off scheduled at 7:30 PM IST.

Where to watch the English Premier League 2024/25 season Live in India?

The English Premier League 2024/25 season will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports Network. Moreover, one can live stream the matches on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

