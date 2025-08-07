Arsenal Vs Villarreal: Mikel Arteta Backs Viktor Gyokeres To Fire Despite Quiet Gunners Debut

Viktor Gyokeres joined from Sporting CP in a deal reportedly worth around £63.5m (€73.5m), including add-ons, at the end of last month

Arsenal Vs Villarreal
Viktor Gyokeres made his first start for Arsenal on Wednesday
  • Viktor Gyokeres made his first start for Arsenal in a 3-2 pre-season loss to Villarreal at the Emirates.

  • The £63.5m signing had a quiet outing, but Mikel Arteta remains confident he’ll adapt quickly.

  • Arteta said he has “no doubt” Gyokeres will thrive once he adjusts to the team’s style.

Mikel Arteta has "no doubt" that Viktor Gyokeres will hit the ground running after his first start for Arsenal, despite a quiet display against Villarreal.

Gyokeres joined from Sporting CP in a deal reportedly worth around £63.5m (€73.5m), including add-ons, at the end of last month.

The Sweden international's first start came against Villarreal on Wednesday as the LaLiga side battled to a 3-2 win in the pre-season friendly at the Emirates Stadium.

And Arteta believes that Gyokeres will seamlessly fit into his Arsenal line-up once he is up to speed with the team's demands.

"Well we already break that line today because I think it was important for him to start a match," Arteta said of the striker at his post-match press conference.

"I really saw a lot of things, a lot of purpose. In general, for a lot of players who haven't had a lot of minutes, it's good.

"I think mentally understanding what he needs to do to be 100% or more. He's so willing and confident, I have no doubt that he will be ready."

Gyokeres could have sealed his full debut with a goal, but fired straight at Luiz Junior in the Villarreal goal with a tame effort that was far from in keeping with his usual confidence.

Indeed, Gyokeres scored 68 goals in two seasons in the Primeira Liga – the most of any player in Europe's top 10 leagues since his move to Portugal from Coventry City in 2023. 

Those goals came from chances worth a total of 53.6 expected goals (xG), giving him an overperformance of 14.4, which no player in Europe’s top 10 leagues could match in the same timeframe.

The 27-year-old failed to find a similar impact on Wednesday, though, managing just 14 touches and completing only four passes before his 63rd-minute removal.

While Arteta remains confident in Gyokeres finding his feet, Noni Madueke also appeared at the Emirates for the first time in Arsenal colours following his arrival from Chelsea.

"He showed a lot of desire to come and join us from day one," the Arsenal manager said of winger Madueke.

"What he's done is remarkable, how willing he is. I think the reception he got was brilliant as well."

Teenage prospect Max Dowman was another to impress yet again after winning the penalty for Martin Odegaard's 74th-minute spot-kick, having also won another against Newcastle United earlier in pre-season.

The 15-year-old is tipped to follow in the footsteps of Bukayo Saka and Ethan Nwaneri from Arsenal's academy, though Arteta says caution is needed in managing Dowman.

"The most similar one was Ethan, I think it was a different stage there. With Max, it has been so fast, in training last year with us, it was the same," the former midfielder added.

"Let's see how it goes. He needs a little break as well, as he hasn't had any holidays, and the next few days he's going to have a break and then he'll be ready to go."

