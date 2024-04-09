Arsenal, the team that finally passed through the long way full of odds have reached the quarter-finals of the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League after 14 years. They are all set to host Bayern Munich in the first leg match on April 9, Tuesday at the Emirates Stadium, London. (More Football News)
The team that ended the Gunners' run in the Champions League 2009-10 quarterfinals was Barcelona, and the team that ultimately won the title was none other than Bayern Munich. And, here it comes again, the history repeating itself, but not until fortunes decide it.
This entire season, Bayern Munich, who have been the champions of the Bundesliga since 2012-13 was in a dominative form, it was worth watching but so was Arsenal's resilience. Thomas Touchel's team stands second in the Bundesliga while Arsenal stands first in the Premier League.
The upcoming clash is going to be intense and thrilling as Munich will be eager to end their two winless streak in Champions League home away matches and Mikel Arteta's boys will be seeking glory after a decade and a revenge revenge for their humiliating defeat in 2017. This defeat, a 1-5 loss, remains one of the worst moments in Arsenal's history with Bayer Munich knocking the team out seventh straight times from Champions League.
Arsenal and Bayern Munich have faced each other in a total of 12 matches in the past. Out of these, the Germans emerged victorious in 6 matches while, Arsenal managed to win only 4 times, 2 ended in draw.
Live Streaming details of Arsenal Vs Bayern Munich, Champions League quarter-finals:
When is Arsenal Vs Bayern Munich, Champions League quarter-finals?
Arsenal Vs Bayern Munich, Champions League 2023-24 quarterfinal match will be played on April 9 Tuesday at 9 Pm EST | April 10 Wednesday at 12:30 am IST at the Emirates Stadium, London, United Kingdom.
Where to watch Arsenal Vs Bayern Munich, Champions League quarter-finals?
Arsenal Vs Bayern Munich, Champions League quarterfinals match will be available to stream on the Sony Live App and website.