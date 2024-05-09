Football

Arsenal Hand Jorginho One-Year Contract Extension

Jorginho's contract was due to expire at the end of this season, having penned an 18-month deal when he left Chelsea to join Arsenal in a £12million transfer last January

Jorginho penned a new deal at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday (May 9, 2024).
Arsenal midfielder Jorginho has signed a one-year contract extension with the club. (More Football News)

Jorginho was due to be out of contract at the end of this season, having penned an 18-month deal when he left Chelsea to join the Gunners in a £12million transfer last January.

The Italy international has since emerged as a key part of Mikel Arteta's squad as Arsenal battle Manchester City for the Premier League title, making 35 appearances throughout all competitions in 2023-24.

Speaking to Arsenal's official media channels, Jorginho said: "I'm really happy to stay, because it's a privilege to be a part of this family. 

"There was not much to discuss to be honest, because I feel really good here. 

"Just to know that they appreciate me and want me to stay longer as well, it's a big thing for me. I feel that I have more to do, so that’s the reason why I'm staying."

As well as helping Italy to glory at the delayed Euro 2020 three years ago, Jorginho has won the Champions League, Europa League, Club World Cup and Coppa Italia during spells with Chelsea and Napoli.

A league title is the honour he wants most of all, however, saying: "That’s missing! It's something that definitely I would like to add to that list and it would mean a lot to me.

"I want to win as much as I can and enjoy the moment because that's really important for me. Moving forward, it's just about trying to be happy and achieve as much as we can."

Jorginho has made 23 Premier League appearances this season, with Arsenal only losing two of those matches (17 wins, four draws), while suffering three defeats in 13 without him (nine wins, one draw).

The Gunners have recorded a higher win ratio (73.9 per cent to 69.2 per cent), averaged more goals per game (2.5 to 2.3) and conceded fewer (0.7 to 0.9) when the 32-year-old has been involved compared to when he has not. 

