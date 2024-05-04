Arsenal 3-0 Bournemouth: Mikel Arteta Lauds Bukayo Saka Hunger After Facile Win

20 - Bukayo Saka is the first player to score 20 goals for Arsenal in a season (all competitions) since Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in 2019-20 (29 goals) and the first Englishman to do so for the club since Theo Walcott in 2012-13 (21 goals). Sauce. pic.twitter.com/eYw4y74FZo