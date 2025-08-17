Diego Simeone begins his 15th season in charge of Atletico Madrid against Espanyol
Aletico have added several players ahead of Spanish La Liga 2025-26, including Alex Baena, David Hancko, and others
Atletico are unbeaten in their last eight league meetings with Espanyol ahead of the La Liga 2025-26 fixture
Diego Simeone knows Atletico Madrid "always have to evolve" to maintain their status as one of LaLiga's title contenders.
Atletico were most recently champions of the Spanish top flight in 2021, and finished third last season – eight points behind city rivals Real Madrid in second place.
They have had a busy transfer window in a bid to close the gap on Madrid and reigning champions Barcelona, with the likes of Alex Baena, David Hancko, Johnny Cardozo and Thiago Almada joining.
Atleti launch their LaLiga campaign with a trip to Espanyol on Sunday.
It will be the start of Simeone's 15th successive season in Atletico's dugout, a streak only bettered by four coaches in LaLiga history; Ferdinand Daucík (18), Javier Irureta (17), Miguel Munoz and Jose Luis Mendilibar (both 16).
"You always have to evolve," Simeone said. "The team must continue to grow at the same pace as the club.
"The players are good, but they will have to prove it on the pitch. Then, we will be where we deserve to be."
Simeone hopes his signings quickly adapt to their new surroundings, but hinted at the possibility of changing Atletico's style of play in order to accommodate them.
He also suggested former Villarreal winger Baena could be utilised as a second striker in his system.
"Changes are always good as long as they respond to what is needed," Simeone added. "I don't know if the word is change, I would say improve.
"[Baena's] done very well and may start there in that position. Where I see him least is as a winger. We understand that it's better to continue along these lines."
Espanyol narrowly avoided relegation on the final day of last season, securing their top-flight status with a 2-0 victory over Las Palmas.
A run of five straight defeats had plunged the Periquitos into danger, and Manolo Gonzalez will hope to steer them well clear of the bottom three this time around.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Espanyol - Javi Puado
Puado has found the net 23 times in 117 appearances for Espanyol in LaLiga.
He is just two goals away from becoming the seventh player to reach 25 for the club in the competition during the 21st century, after Raul Tamudo (106), Luis García (47), Sergio García (45), Gerard Moreno (36), Maxi Rodríguez (26) and Cristhian Stuani (25).
Atletico Madrid - Alexander Sorloth
Despite not being a regular starter, Sorloth was excellent for Atletico during the 2024-25 LaLiga season, scoring 20 goals in 35 games after joining from Villarreal.
The Norway international netted 12 of those from the bench, a record for any substitute player in a single Spanish top-flight campaign this century.
So even if he does not feature from the off on Sunday, he always carries a threat.
MATCH PREDICTION: ATLETICO MADRID WIN
Not since 2009-10 have Atletico lost their opening match of a LaLiga season, winning eight and drawing seven of their subsequent such games.
By contrast, you must go back to 2015-16 and a 1-0 win over Getafe for the last time Espanyol were triumphant on the opening day of a Spanish top-flight campaign, drawing four and losing three such matches since.
Meanwhile, Atletico are also unbeaten in each of the last eight league meetings between the sides, winning three and drawing five.
And only Xavi Hernandez (P5 L5) and Jose Mourinho (P3 L3) have faced Simeone more times in LaLiga without winning than Espanyol coach Gonzalez (P2 D2).
OPTA WIN PROBABILITY
Espanyol - 17.5%
Atletico Madrid - 58.3%
Draw - 24.2%