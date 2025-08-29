Arsenal Confirm Kai Havertz Undergoes Successful Knee Surgery

Arsenal have confirmed Kai Havertz underwent successful knee surgery after injuring his knee in the Premier League opener against Manchester United. The 26-year-old is expected to miss key league and Champions League matches, though the club described the procedure as minor and anticipates a relatively short recovery

Kai Havertz Injury
Kai Havertz suffered a knee injury against Manchester United.
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Kai Havertz underwent a minor knee surgery after suffering an injury in Arsenal’s Premier League opener against Manchester United

  • The 26-year-old has scored 22 goals and provided 10 assists in 60 league appearances since joining Arsenal in 2023-24

  • Havertz is likely to miss crucial Premier League clashes and at least one Champions League group-stage match, though the club expects a relatively short recovery period

Arsenal have confirmed that Kai Havertz underwent successful knee surgery.

The Germany international suffered a knee injury in their Premier League opener against Manchester United, and was forced to miss their 5-0 win over Leeds United last weekend.

Since joining Arsenal ahead of the 2023-24 season, Havertz has scored 22 goals and provided 10 assists in 60 Premier League appearances for the Gunners.

The 26-year-old also missed a large part of their campaign last season after suffering a hamstring injury during their warm-weather training camp in February.

Although Havertz is not expected to be out for a long period of time, with Arsenal describing the surgery as a “minor surgical procedure”, he is likely to miss crucial matches against Liverpool, Nottingham Forest, Manchester City and Newcastle.

The Gunners were also drawn against the likes of Bayern Munich, Inter, and Atletico Madrid in the league phase of the Champions League, with Havertz potentially out for at least one of those matches.

