Arne Slot 'Still Learning' As Liverpool Face Bottom Side Wolves

Arne Slot is "still learning" about his Liverpool players day by day as they prepare for Saturday's Premier League clash with Wolves at Molineux. (More Football News)
The Reds suffered a shock 1-0 home loss to Nottingham Forest earlier this month, but they have otherwise impressed with four wins from five.
Add an away win at AC Milan in the Champions League into the mix and Slot has made a near seamless start since succeeding Jurgen Klopp.
The Dutchman has been pleased with the mentality of his players, who he is still getting to know in the early stages of his tenure.
"Before the [Bournemouth] game I actually told the players that I am still learning from them day by day," he told the club website.
"I had already seen their reaction to the defeat against Nottingham Forest and this was very positive, but reacting to a big win against one of Europe’s most historical clubs is also a test in its own way.
"We had faced a similar situation after beating Manchester United and we followed that up with the loss to Forest so it was very pleasing to see us cope with these kind of challenges the way we did."
Liverpool are second in the Premier League with 12 points from five matches, while Saturday's opponents Wolves are bottom with one point.
The pressure is growing on boss Gary O'Neil following a fourth defeat in five outings at the hands of Aston Villa last weekend.
Not helped by news of defender Yerson Mosquera being ruled out for the season, Wolves now face a daunting test against Liverpool.
And O'Neil wants to see his players put on a fighting display in order to claw themselves off the foot of the table.
"We're not going to dominate games against Aston Villa and Liverpool," he said.
"We need to behave and act like a team scrapping for everything. We have to make sure we are better when it gets tough."
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Wolves - Matheus Cunha
Cunha gave Wolves a lead they squandered against Villa last time out for his second goal in five Premier League appearances this season.
Indeed, eight of his past 13 goals have either put his side ahead (twice) or drawn them level (six times), while his 21 goal involvements since the start of 2023-24 is the most of any Wolves player in the Premier League.
Liverpool - Luis Diaz
Diaz has hit a rich patch of form for Liverpool, having scored five goals and assisted another in his last four Premier League appearances.
That includes a multiple-goal haul in two of his last three games, which is one more than he managed across his first 69 games in the competition.
MATCH PREDICTION - LIVERPOOL WIN
Wolves head into this contest badly out of form and have lost more Premier League games against Liverpool than they have any other opponent (16).
In fact, they have lost 14 of their past 15 such encounters, the exception being a 3-0 home win in February 2023.
Liverpool have kept a clean sheet in 65 per cent of their Premier League games against Wolves (13/20) and will fancy their chances of registering another shutout this weekend.
The Reds have kept a clean sheet in five of their past six league games stretching back into last season, which follows a run of conceding in each of their previous 10.
The opposite is true for Wolves as they are on the joint-longest run without a clean sheet in the division, failing to keep out the opposition in each of their past 17 top-flight games, level with Southampton.
OPTA WIN PROBABILITY
Wolves - 15.4%
Liverpool - 65.6%
Draw - 19%