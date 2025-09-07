Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during a World Cup 2026 group F qualifying soccer match between Armenia and Portugal at the Vazgen Sargsyan stadium in Yerevan, Armenia, Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Hakob Berberyan)

