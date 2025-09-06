England Vs Andorra LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: AND Gift ENG Lead With Garcia’s Own Goal

England Vs Andorra LIVE Score, LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Get live updates and scores from the World Cup 2026 European Qualifier between England and Andorra on Saturday, September 6, at the Villa Park

Minal Tomar
Updated on:
England Vs Andorra LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Football Updates
England Vs Andorra LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: File photo of the England national football team training. | Photo: X/England
England Vs Andorra LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifier. England host minnows Andorra at Villa Park in Birmingham for their fourth Group K match on Saturday, September 6. The Three Lions top the group with nine points and a +6 goal difference, while Andorra are winless, having lost all four matches without scoring. In June, England won the reverse fixture 1-0 with Harry Kane’s strike. Group winners qualify directly for the World Cup, runners-up enter the playoffs. England have reached every World Cup since 1998, including the 2018 semi-finals, while Andorra have never qualified. Get England vs Andorra live updates right here.
LIVE UPDATES

England Vs Andorra LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: 25' GOALLL (OG) ENG 1-0 AND

England strike first, and it’s a gift from Andorra! Noni Madueke swings in a teasing ball from the right, and Christian Garcia’s attempted clearance only sends it past his own keeper. England lead, and the fans are loving it.

England Vs Andorra LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: 16' ENG 0-0 AND

England create a chance! Noni Madueke slides the ball to Eberechi Eze, who’s lurking 18 yards out after a neat pass from Elliot Anderson. Eze fires a shot straight at Iker Alvarez, though, the Andorra keeper makes it look easy with a routine save. Still 0-0, but England are starting to turn up the pressure.

England Vs Andorra LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: 6' ENG 0-0 AND

England on the attack! Reece James sends a teasing ball over the top, aiming for Eberech Eze, but Andorra’s Ian Oliveira reads it perfectly, rising high to head it clear. Eze had a chance to turn the defense inside out, but Oliveira is alert, keeping Andorra in the game.

England Vs Andorra LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Kick Off

Andorra kick things off. The ball rolls back to goalkeeper Iker Alvarez, who launches it sky-high downfield. England’s midfield is alert, swooping in to claim possession early. The tone is set, England pressing, Andorra on the back foot.

England Vs Andorra LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Players Line-Up

Harry Kane and Marc Vales lead their teams onto the Villa Park pitch, standing either side of referee Mohammad Al-Emara and his assistants as the national anthems play. Kick-off is just minutes away.

England Vs Andorra LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Starting XIs

England: Pickford, James, Guehi, Burn, Lewis-Skelly, Anderson, Rice, Eze, Rashford, Madueke, Kane.

Subs: Trafford, D Henderson, Spence, Konsa, Livramento, J Henderson, Loftus-Cheek, Gordon, Rogers, Gibbs-White, Watkins, Bowen.

Andorra: Alvarez, Vales, Llovera, Garcia, R Fernandez, Babot, Rodrigo, San Nicolas, Cervos, Olivera, Borra.

Subs: Pires, Ruiz, Da Cunha, Rebes, De las Heras, Vales, Lopez, Alexandre Martinez, Rubio, Buillen, Da Silva, M Garcia

England Vs Andorra LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Head-To-Head

This marks the eighth meeting between the two teams, and England have a perfect record – leading the Tricolours 7-0 in the head-to-head record. Andorra are yet to score a goal against England but have conceded 26 times – 0-5, 0-3, 0-2, 0-6, 0-4, 0-5, and 0-1.

England Vs Andorra LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Streaming Info

The England vs Andorra clash will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network and streamed on the SonyLIV app and website from 9:30 PM IST on Saturday, September 6.

England Vs Andorra LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Hello!

Hello and welcome back! We’re live with England Vs Andorra in the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers, stay tuned for all the action as it unfolds.

Published At:
