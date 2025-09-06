England Vs Andorra LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: File photo of the England national football team training. | Photo: X/England

England Vs Andorra LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifier. England host minnows Andorra at Villa Park in Birmingham for their fourth Group K match on Saturday, September 6. The Three Lions top the group with nine points and a +6 goal difference, while Andorra are winless, having lost all four matches without scoring. In June, England won the reverse fixture 1-0 with Harry Kane’s strike. Group winners qualify directly for the World Cup, runners-up enter the playoffs. England have reached every World Cup since 1998, including the 2018 semi-finals, while Andorra have never qualified. Get England vs Andorra live updates right here.

LIVE UPDATES

6 Sept 2025, 10:03:09 pm IST England Vs Andorra LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: 25' GOALLL (OG) ENG 1-0 AND England strike first, and it’s a gift from Andorra! Noni Madueke swings in a teasing ball from the right, and Christian Garcia’s attempted clearance only sends it past his own keeper. England lead, and the fans are loving it.

6 Sept 2025, 09:48:24 pm IST England Vs Andorra LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: 16' ENG 0-0 AND England create a chance! Noni Madueke slides the ball to Eberechi Eze, who’s lurking 18 yards out after a neat pass from Elliot Anderson. Eze fires a shot straight at Iker Alvarez, though, the Andorra keeper makes it look easy with a routine save. Still 0-0, but England are starting to turn up the pressure.

6 Sept 2025, 09:39:11 pm IST England Vs Andorra LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: 6' ENG 0-0 AND England on the attack! Reece James sends a teasing ball over the top, aiming for Eberech Eze, but Andorra’s Ian Oliveira reads it perfectly, rising high to head it clear. Eze had a chance to turn the defense inside out, but Oliveira is alert, keeping Andorra in the game.

6 Sept 2025, 09:35:09 pm IST England Vs Andorra LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Kick Off Andorra kick things off. The ball rolls back to goalkeeper Iker Alvarez, who launches it sky-high downfield. England’s midfield is alert, swooping in to claim possession early. The tone is set, England pressing, Andorra on the back foot.

6 Sept 2025, 09:29:58 pm IST England Vs Andorra LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Players Line-Up Harry Kane and Marc Vales lead their teams onto the Villa Park pitch, standing either side of referee Mohammad Al-Emara and his assistants as the national anthems play. Kick-off is just minutes away.

6 Sept 2025, 09:18:21 pm IST England Vs Andorra LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Starting XIs England: Pickford, James, Guehi, Burn, Lewis-Skelly, Anderson, Rice, Eze, Rashford, Madueke, Kane. Subs: Trafford, D Henderson, Spence, Konsa, Livramento, J Henderson, Loftus-Cheek, Gordon, Rogers, Gibbs-White, Watkins, Bowen. Andorra: Alvarez, Vales, Llovera, Garcia, R Fernandez, Babot, Rodrigo, San Nicolas, Cervos, Olivera, Borra. Subs: Pires, Ruiz, Da Cunha, Rebes, De las Heras, Vales, Lopez, Alexandre Martinez, Rubio, Buillen, Da Silva, M Garcia

6 Sept 2025, 09:14:06 pm IST England Vs Andorra LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Head-To-Head This marks the eighth meeting between the two teams, and England have a perfect record – leading the Tricolours 7-0 in the head-to-head record. Andorra are yet to score a goal against England but have conceded 26 times – 0-5, 0-3, 0-2, 0-6, 0-4, 0-5, and 0-1.

6 Sept 2025, 08:58:33 pm IST England Vs Andorra LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Streaming Info The England vs Andorra clash will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network and streamed on the SonyLIV app and website from 9:30 PM IST on Saturday, September 6.