Football

Argentina Vs Chile, Copa America 2024: Lionel Scaloni Empathises As Leo Messi Spends Birthday On Road

Messi, who turned 37 on Monday, and his team-mates are preparing to resume their Copa America title defence against Chile on Tuesday

Scaloni (right) understand it cannot be easy for Messi to spend birthdays away from family
info_icon

Lionel Scaloni empathised with Lionel Messi after the Argentina captain spent another birthday "away from home". (More Football News)

Messi, who turned 37 on Monday, and his team-mates are preparing to resume their Copa America title defence against Chile on Tuesday.

The reigning champions, who began their campaign with a 2-0 victory over Canada, celebrated their skipper's big day by presenting him with a cake.

Messi wrote on Instagram: "Thank you so much for all the greetings and congratulations! Another year that coincides with my birthday being with the National Team, so celebrating a little bit more and we keep getting ready for our next game."

Lionel Messi will be looking to defend the Copa America title. - File
Lionel Messi's Copa America Record: Appearances, Most Goals - Check All Details

BY Outlook Sports Desk

And Scaloni understands it must be difficult for the Inter Miami forward not to have the opportunity to celebrate with his family.

"I know how hard it is for him to be away from home on his birthday," the head coach told reporters during his pre-match press conference.

"We try to make sure he has the best time possible with his team-mates. We are used to it. He knows he has a whole country behind him.

"The important thing is that Messi is here. He trained normally and is fit to play [against Chile]."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi)

Messi was part of the Argentina side that lost to Chile in successive Copa America finals on penalties in 2015 and 2016.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or briefly retired from international duty following the latter, in which he missed his spot-kick, but overturned his decision before eventually leading his nation to Copa America and World Cup glory in 2021 and 2022 respectively.

And Scaloni insisted Argentina are not out to avenge those defeats when they lock horns with La Roja at the MetLife Stadium.

"There is nothing left of [those finals]. Just as it is with last year’s World Cup, it's history. There's no point in going back.

"We have played many matches with these types of characteristics. We will face the match as it happens."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 25 LIVE: Second Day Of 18th Lok Sabha Session; Delhi HC's Verdict On Kejriwal's Bail Today
  2. Widespread Examination Paper Leaks: NEET UG 2024 And Beyond
  3. Frustration And Despair: Students Protest UGC NET Exam Cancellation
  4. NEET, NET Controversy: Testing Times For India's Education System
  5. Mamata Banerjee Urges PM Modi To Abolish NEET, Revert Back To Decentralised Exam System
Entertainment News
  1. Amitabh Bachchan Is Working On Mobile Platform To Connect With And See Fans From Across Locations
  2. Margot Robbie's Husband Says He Spends '24 Hours A Day' With The 'Barbie' Star
  3. Three Superstar Divas Of Yore Relive Their Part In Kashmir
  4. Chloe Bailey Shares Reason Why She Is Categorised As An R&B Artiste
  5. Akshay Kumar Joins Mumbai’s Tree Plantation Drive To Honour His Parents
Sports News
  1. Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup Super 8 Live Score: Rain Arrives After Rashid Props Up AFG To 115 Runs
  2. Argentina Vs Chile, Copa America 2024: Lionel Scaloni Empathises As Leo Messi Spends Birthday On Road
  3. Emma Raducanu 'Grateful' And 'Excited' Having 'Rekindled The Love For Tennis'
  4. Today World Sports News Live: Croatia Bow Out Of UEFA Euro 2024; AFG On The Charge Against BAN In T20 World Cup Super 8
  5. CRO 1-1 ITA, Euro 2024: Super Sub Zaccagni Eager 'To Repay Spalletti' After Italy Seal Last-16 Berth
World News
  1. Blogger 'Turtleboy' Assaulted Outside Canton Bar Amidst Karen Read Trial | Controversy Explained
  2. 'Hawk Tuah' Girl: Joe Rogan Reacts To How Viral Star Is Making Money Out Of Swift Fame | Video
  3. Who Is Tyler Cherry? White House Official Faces Scrutiny Over Past Social Media Posts Amid Promotion
  4. Joe Biden 'Deeply Disturbed' After Texas Woman Tries To Drown 3-Year-Old Palestinian-American Child
  5. Haiti Gang Violence: Kenyan Police Leave For Controversial Deployment In UN-Led Force
Latest Stories
  1. Buxar's New MP Sudhakar Singh: A Crusader For Agricultural Reforms
  2. NEET-UG 2024: From Arrests In Bihar To Delhi Link, Paper Leak Probe Gets Deeper | Top Points
  3. Priyanka Jarkiholi: The Millennial MP
  4. Geniben Thakor: Breaking Ground As Gujarat’s Lone Congress MP
  5. Brazil Vs Costa Rica Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Copa America 2024 Group D, Matchday 1
  6. Sports News June 24 Highlights: Dominant India Crush Australia By 24 Runs, Book Semi-Final Berth; IND’s Squad For Tour Of Zimbabwe Announced
  7. Top News Stories June 24: From Kashmiri To Telugu, MPs Take Oaths In Various Languages