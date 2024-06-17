Argentina national football team captain Lionel Messi will again be seen donning the skipper's armband as he will lead the reigning World Champions at the upcoming Copa America 2024, to defend their title. (More Football News)
The La Albiceleste ended the long trophy drought by lifting the historic trophy in 2021, with Messi winning his first international piece of silverware as they defeated their arch-rivals Brazil 1-0 in the final.
Argentina backed up with that famous win when they went on to beat France in the World Cup 2022 on penalties despite a poor start to the campaign in Qatar.
Lionel Messi's Copa America Record
Lionel Messi has made 34 appearances for Argentina in the Copa America. The former Barcelona forward has netted 13 goals and made 17 assists.
Moreover, he has taken 3 penalties and scored four free-kicks. Messi, now playing for MLS side Inter Miami, has scored a goal every 223.5 minutes and a non-penalty goal every 290.6 minutes.
His minutes per goal or assist stands at 96.9 minutes.
Argentina's Record And Performance In Copa America
Argentina are tied with Uruguay as the most successful team in the Copa America history, having lifted the silverware 15 times.
Argentina’s triumphs came in the years 1921, 1925, 1927, 1929, 1937, 1941, 1945, 1946, 1947, 1955, 1957, 1959, 1991, 1993, and 2021.
Argentina have played 202 matches in the tournament, winning 127, drawing 42, and losing 33. They have also scored 474 goals.