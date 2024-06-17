Football

Lionel Messi's Copa America Record: Appearances, Most Goals - Check All Details

Lionel Messi's Argentina are the reigning champions in the upcoming Copa America 2024, and will be aiming to defend their title. Here is a lowdown on the record of La Albiceleste and Messi in the marquee tournament

File
Lionel Messi will be looking to defend the Copa America title. Photo: File
info_icon

Argentina national football team captain Lionel Messi will again be seen donning the skipper's armband as he will lead the reigning World Champions at the upcoming Copa America 2024, to defend their title. (More Football News)

The La Albiceleste ended the long trophy drought by lifting the historic trophy in 2021, with Messi winning his first international piece of silverware as they defeated their arch-rivals Brazil 1-0 in the final.

Argentina backed up with that famous win when they went on to beat France in the World Cup 2022 on penalties despite a poor start to the campaign in Qatar.

Argentina captain, Lionel Messi, lifting the Copa America in 2021 - null
Argentina Copa America Squad: Messi To Lead - Check Big Names Who Missed Out

BY Stats Perform

Lionel Messi's Copa America Record

Lionel Messi has made 34 appearances for Argentina in the Copa America. The former Barcelona forward has netted 13 goals and made 17 assists.

Moreover, he has taken 3 penalties and scored four free-kicks. Messi, now playing for MLS side Inter Miami, has scored a goal every 223.5 minutes and a non-penalty goal every 290.6 minutes.

His minutes per goal or assist stands at 96.9 minutes.

Argentina's Record And Performance In Copa America

Argentina are tied with Uruguay as the most successful team in the Copa America history, having lifted the silverware 15 times.

Argentina’s triumphs came in the years 1921, 1925, 1927, 1929, 1937, 1941, 1945, 1946, 1947, 1955, 1957, 1959, 1991, 1993, and 2021.

Argentina have played 202 matches in the tournament, winning 127, drawing 42, and losing 33. They have also scored 474 goals.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kanchanjungha Express Train Accident LIVE: 5 Dead, Rescue Op On, 'Situation Serious'; Vaishnaw To Visit Site
  2. BJP Central Team Visits Coochbehar Over 'Post-Poll Violence' In Bengal
  3. AI App Scores 170 Out Of 200 In UPSC Prelims-2024
  4. Four Maoists Killed In Encounter With Police In Jharkhand's West Singhbhum
  5. Breaking News June 17 LIVE: Encounter On In J&K's Bandipora; 4 Maoists Gunned Down By Security Forces In Jharkhand
Entertainment News
  1. Digangana Suryavanshi Rubbishes Cheating Allegation By 'Showstopper' Makers, Files Defamation Case
  2. Watch: Aamir Khan Gets Emotional Singing 'Babul Ki Duayen Leti Ja' For Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare At Their Wedding
  3. 'Chandu Champion' Box Office Collection Day 3: Kartik Aaryan Starrer Earns In Double Digit On First Sunday
  4. Mumbai Police Arrests YouTuber From Rajasthan For Issuing Death Threats To Salman Khan
  5. 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': Pratiksha Honmukhe Quashes Rumours Of Her Dating Shehzada Dhami, Says They Are 'Good Friends'
Sports News
  1. Lionel Messi's Copa America Record: Appearances, Most Goals - Check All Details
  2. Euro 2024: Dutch Beat Poland 2-1 In Win - In Pics
  3. Today World Sports News Live: Belgium Vs Slovakia At UEFA Euro 2024; Bryson DeChambeau Wins US Open Golf
  4. IND-W Vs RSA-W, 1st WODI: Mandhana, Spinners Star In Massive Win - In Pics
  5. T20 World Cup 2024, Super 8: Learn Team India's Opponents, Dates, Timings, Venues - Check Full List
World News
  1. Charming Ambassadors With Big Appetites And Universal Appeal: China’s Long History Of ‘Panda Diplomacy’
  2. Watchdog: Nuclear-Armed Nations Are Deepening Reliance On Nuclear Weapons
  3. Chinese Coast Guard Says Philippines 'Responsible' For Supply Ship's Collision With Chinese Vessel In South China Sea
  4. Ecuador: Heavy Rains Trigger Landslide, 6 Dead, 19 Injured; Rescue Ops Underway
  5. Indian National, Accused Of Murder-For-Hire Plot Of Khalistani Extremist Pannun, Extradited To US
Latest Stories
  1. Neeraj Chopra In The Spotlight At Paavo Nurmi Games 2024: Athletes, Events, Streaming - All You Need to Know
  2. EVM Row: Notice Issued On Mobile Phone Used 'Unauthorisedly' At Mumbai North West Counting Centre
  3. Employment Migration At Saturation Point; Student Migration On The Rise: Survey
  4. Breaking News June 17 LIVE: Encounter On In J&K's Bandipora; 4 Maoists Gunned Down By Security Forces In Jharkhand
  5. Today World Sports News Live: Belgium Vs Slovakia At UEFA Euro 2024; Bryson DeChambeau Wins US Open Golf
  6. Netherlands Vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup Highlights: Dutch Knocked Out; SL Sign Off With 83-Run Win
  7. Nepal Vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup Highlights: BAN Win By 21 Runs, March Into Super 8s