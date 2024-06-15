Football

Argentina Copa America Squad: Messi To Lead - Check Big Names Who Missed Out

Argentina will kick off their Copa America title defence in Group A against Canada on June 20

Argentina captain, Lionel Messi, lifting the Copa America in 2021
info_icon

Angel Correa, Leonardo Balerdi and Valentin Barco have all been cut from Lionel Scaloni's Argentina squad for the Copa America. (More Football News)

Scaloni named a 29-man provisional squad last month, as Argentina aim to retain their title, with Lionel Messi leading the team once more.

Correa, who has 25 caps for La Albiceleste and scored three goals, came on as a substitute in their first friendly against Ecuador but remained on the bench when they faced Guatemala on Friday.

Marseille defender Balerdi has not featured for his national side since 2019, while Barco only has one international appearance to his name.

Argentina - | Photo: AP/Paul Beaty
Copa America 2024, Group A And B: Teams, Key Players, And What To Know

BY Associated Press

19-year-old Valentin Carboni, who was handed his first start in the 4-1 win over Guatemala, gets the nod in the squad after being receiving high praise from Messi following the game for his performance.

Enzo Fernandez missed the end of Chelsea's Premier League campaign after groin surgery but featured in both warm-up matches to retain his place.

Argentina will kick off their Copa America title defence in Group A against Canada on June 20.

Final Argentina squad: Franco Armani (River Plate), Geronimo Rulli (Ajax), Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa), Gonzalo Montiel (Nottingham Forest), Nahuel Molina (Atletico Madrid), Cristian Romero (Tottenham), German Pezzella (Real Betis), Lucas M. Quarta (Fiorentina), Nicolas Otamendi (Benfica), Lisandro Martinez (Manchester United), Marcos Acuna (Sevilla), Nicolas Tagliafico (Lyon), Guido Rodriguez (Real Betis), Leandro Paredes (Roma), Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool), Rodrigo De Paul (Atletico Madrid), Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen), Enzo Fernandez (Chelsea), Giovani Lo Celso (Tottenham), Angel Di Maria (Benfica), Valentin Carboni (Monza), Lionel Messi (Inter Miami), Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United), Nicolas Gonzalez (Fiorentina), Lautaro Martinez (Inter), Julian Alvarez (Manchester City).

