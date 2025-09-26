Antony 'Most Important Signing In Real Betis History', Says Club Director

Antony has been vital for Real Betis since moving on a permanent deal from Manchester United, having nine goal contributions in 10 European matches

Real Betis vs Nottingham Forest UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Antony
Real Betis' Antony celebrates after scoring against Nottingham Forest in the UEFA Europa League 2025-26.
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Manu Fajardo labelled Antony's signing as Real Betis' most crucial signing

  • Antony scored an equaliser against Nottingham Forest in UEFA Europa League

  • He contributed to 14 goals in all competitions since joining Betis

Real Betis' sporting director, Manu Fajardo, is "100% sure" that Antony is the most important signing in the club's history.

Antony joined Betis on loan from Manchester United in January, and after impressing during his short spell, he made a permanent transfer in the summer.

He scored a vital equaliser for Betis in their Europa League opener on Wednesday, securing a 2-2 draw against Nottingham Forest, having also set up Cedric Bakambu's opener.

Antony has now been directly involved in nine goals (five goals, four assists) in 10 matches in European competitions for Betis, both scoring and assisting in two of his last three.

In his previous 17 such appearances for United, he had scored just twice (zero assists), and Fajardo believes Antony's signing has had a massive impact on Betis.

"I am 100% sure that maybe Antony is the most important signing in Betis' history," Fajardo told PA news agency.

"Everything [about the signing is big]... because of the talent, the level of the player, the level of a club like Manchester United – a big team, a big project, so I am 100% sure that Antony is the best signing in Betis' history."

Between January 25 and the end of last season, Antony contributed 14 goals in all competitions (nine goals, five assists), including two goals in Betis' Conference League semi-final triumph over Fiorentina.

He helped them to reach their first European final in the competition, but Betis fell just short in the showpiece, losing out after Chelsea's second-half comeback.

Fajardo, though, insists their European run last year, coupled with signings like Antony, shows Betis have lofty ambitions.

"When players like Antony come to Betis, it's very, very important," Fajardo said.

"It helps Betis to continue growing in Europe. Last season, since Antony arrived, we got to play in a European final.

"Antony, players like Gio [Lo Celso] and Isco are very, very important because they are the example that Betis continues growing, that we are a serious club in Europe, and players at the top level want to come to play for Betis.

"For Betis, it is not easy to sign players from the Premier League, because the difference in respect to the salary between the Premier League and LaLiga is too big.

"But when a player like Antony, for example, wants to come to Betis, it's easier.

"Antony only thought about playing for Betis again, so when you have a negotiation with a big club in Manchester United, a club that paid a big amount for Antony, it's not easy. But the player wants to play in Betis."

