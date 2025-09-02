Antony Transfer News: Manchester United Cut Ties, Brazilian Seals Permanent Deal With Real Betis

Football Transfer: Brazilian winger Antony completed a permanent switch to Real Betis, ending a turbulent Manchester United stint. Premier League outfit have confirmed the transfer of Brazilian winger Antony for €25 million, including a sell-on clause

Antony-Manchester-United-Real-Betis-Transfer-La-Liga-2025-26
Antony has joined Real Betis on a permanent transfer from Manchester United
  • Antony joins Real Betis permanently for €25m after a successful loan spell

  • Manchester United include a 50% profit sell-on clause in the deal

    Antony scored nine goals and made five assists in 26 games for Betis

  • The Brazilian was excluded from Man United’s pre-season squad and trained separately

  • United also loaned out Rasmus Hojlund and Harry Amass on transfer deadline day

Manchester United have confirmed that Antony has rejoined Real Betis on a permanent transfer. 

An agreement was reached between the clubs for the move, reported to be worth €25m (£21.7m), with a 50% sell-on clause included. 

Antony joined the Red Devils in a reported £82m (€95m) transfer from Ajax in 2022, but managed just 12 goals and five assists in 96 appearances across all competitions. 

The Brazilian joined Betis on loan for the second half of the 2024-25 season and shone for Manuel Pellegrini's side, who reached the Conference League final. 

He scored nine goals and registered five assists in 26 appearances across all competitions, and he will now look to revive his career in Spain. 

Since the 25-year-old's initial move to Betis, only five players in LaLiga have created more chances than Antony's 37, while he also completed 24 dribbles in that time. 

Antony still had two years left on his five-year deal at Old Trafford, but was omitted from Ruben Amorim's squad for their pre-season tour of the United States. 

He had been training separately alongside the likes of Tyrell Malacia and Jadon Sancho. The latter has been linked with a deadline-day loan move to Aston Villa. 

United confirmed two further departures on Monday, with Rasmus Hojlund returning to Italy after joining Serie A champions Napoli on a season-long loan deal. 

They also announced that 18-year-old defender Harry Amass has joined Championship side Sheffield Wednesday on loan for the 2025-26 campaign. 

Published At:
