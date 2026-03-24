Antoine Griezmann MLS Transfer: Forward Heading To Orlando City From Atletico Madrid - Check Details

Griezmann is Atletico’s all-time leading scorer with 211 goals but his minutes have been managed by coach Diego Simeone this season. Even so, Griezmann has 13 goals this campaign in all competitions

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Antoine Griezmann
Antoine Griezmann applauds Atletico Madrid's supporters after Tuesday's win over Club Brugge Photo: File
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Antoine Griezmann is heading to MLS by signing for Orlando City

  • Frenchman played 488 games, becoming their fourth-most in Atletico’s history

  • Griezmann is Atletico’s all-time leading scorer with 211 goals

Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann is moving to Orlando City in Major League Soccer this summer.

The 35-year-old World Cup winner from France signed with Orlando City on Tuesday. The deal lasts from July through the 2027-28 season with an option for an extra year.

“From my first conversations with the club I could feel a strong ambition and a clear vision for the future, and that really spoke to me,” Griezmann said in a statement provided by Orlando City.

He helped France win the 2018 World Cup, reach the 2022 World Cup final, and retired from internationals in 2024 with 44 goals in 137 caps.

Griezmann is Atletico’s all-time leading scorer with 211 goals but his minutes have been managed by coach Diego Simeone this season. Even so, Griezmann has 13 goals this campaign in all competitions.

Griezmann, who also played for Real Sociedad and Barcelona, has spent 10 seasons at Atletico. His 488 games are the fourth-most in Atletico’s history.

He’s won three trophies with Atletico: 2014 Spanish Super Cup, 2018 Europa League and 2018 UEFA Super Cup. Atletico has the Copa del Rey final next month and is up against Barcelona in the Champions League quarterfinals.

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“Let’s leave the future in the future because I’m not leaving yet,” Griezmann said in comments provided by Atletico. “I still have months left in this shirt, months to give my life on the pitch, both at our stadium and away, to lift that Copa del Rey and to dream of going as far as possible in the Champions League.”

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