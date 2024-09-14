Football

Xabi Alonso Hopeful Bayer Leverkusen Can Bounce Back Despite Short Turnaround

Leverkusen's 35-game unbeaten run in the Bundesliga ended in their last match, losing just their second game of the campaign at home to RB Leipzig after going the whole of the last league season without a defeat

Bayer Leverkusen head coach, Xabi Alonso
Xabi Alonso is hopeful the short time he has had with his Bayer Leverkusen players will be sufficient to get them back to winning ways against Hoffenheim. (More Football News)

Leverkusen's 35-game unbeaten run in the Bundesliga ended in their last match, losing just their second game of the campaign at home to RB Leipzig after going the whole of the last league season without a defeat.

The international break has since reduced their preparation time for the trip to Hoffenheim, but Alonso remains optimistic about their chances of bouncing back.

"It was an express preparation, with an express meeting with the team, and individual discussions," Xabi Alonso told reporters on Friday.

"Friday is our last training session with the whole team. Of course, we don't have a lot of time to prepare for Saturday, but that's our normal dynamic.

"We will see if this express meeting was efficient or not."

Leverkusen needed a late goal to snatch a 3-2 win at Borussia Monchengladbach in their opener, before going down 3-2 against Leipzig, but the manager does not believe it is all doom and gloom.

"We're doing a lot of things very well, but there are a few things we need to improve to reach our best level," he said.

"There aren't too many things, but there are important things to improve. Hopefully, we have a better performance, a more complete performance.

"It's a football and a mentality issue. We have to improve tactically, with the ball, but also with our mentality and concentration to improve and be a bit better."

The coach said that all his players returned healthy from international duty, and he took the time to back his defender Jonathan Tah after the German came under criticism from an opposition manager.

After the 2-2 Nations League draw between Germany and the Netherlands on Tuesday, Dutch manager Ronald Koeman said that Tah, who was replaced at half-time, had big problems and made a lot of mistakes.

"It's his opinion. My opinion is that Jonathan is a top player for us," Alonso said.

"What he did in the international break, the international game is not my topic. And he was here yesterday, in a good mood, with a good feeling, so that's my main concern."

