Alexander Isak Thankful To Newcastle For 'Unforgettable' Stint After Liverpool Transfer

"I want to express my gratitude to my team-mates, the staff, and above all, the city of Newcastle and all the amazing supporters for the three unforgettable years we shared together," Isak said in a statement on Instagram.



"Together, we have written history and brought the club to the place where it truly belongs. It has been an honour to be part of the journey from reaching the Champions League to winning the first trophy in 70 years.



"Forever grateful. Thank you, Newcastle."