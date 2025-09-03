Alexander Isak Thankful To Newcastle For 'Unforgettable' Stint After Liverpool Transfer

Alexander Isak insisted it had been "been an honour" to represent Newcastle United for three years after completing his British-record transfer to Liverpool.
Isak put pen to paper on a six-year deal with the Premier League champions on deadline day, arriving at Anfield for an eye-watering £125m sum.
The Sweden international had left the Magpies on a sour note, though, having seen an earlier bid, reported to be £110m, rejected by Eddie Howe's side.
Isak refused to play for Newcastle to try and force a move to Liverpool, suggesting the club had broken promises regarding a transfer away, but a deal was eventually agreed.
The move comes after Newcastle completed the signings of Nick Woltemade from Stuttgart and Yoane Wissa from Brentford to fill the gap left by the 25-year-old.
Isak made 109 appearances for the Magpies across all competitions, scoring 62 goals and providing 10 assists, while also helping the club end their 70-year wait for a major trophy by netting the winning goal in their EFL Cup final triumph over Liverpool in March.
Following confirmation of his move, Newcastle issued a 37-word statement to announce Isak had left, but the striker offered a more heartfelt farewell.
"I want to express my gratitude to my team-mates, the staff, and above all, the city of Newcastle and all the amazing supporters for the three unforgettable years we shared together," Isak said in a statement on Instagram.
"Together, we have written history and brought the club to the place where it truly belongs. It has been an honour to be part of the journey from reaching the Champions League to winning the first trophy in 70 years.
"Forever grateful. Thank you, Newcastle."
Isak's arrival at Anfield takes Liverpool's summer spending over the £400m mark, in a window that had already seen them break their own transfer record with the addition of Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen.
Having also added Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt, Liverpool were responsible for the three most expensive signings by Premier League clubs during the window.
Since he arrived in England in August 2022 from Real Sociedad, only Manchester City's Erling Haaland (85) and new Liverpool team-mate Mohamed Salah (65) have scored more Premier League goals than Isak (54).
In addition, only Nottingham Forest's Chris Wood (28.89) and Haaland (23.94) have a better shot conversion rate than Isak (23.68) among strikers to feature more than 80 times in the Premier League since the start of the 2022-23 campaign.
He also netted 23 goals in the top flight last season, becoming the first Newcastle player to reach that target since Alan Shearer in 2001-02 (also 23 goals).