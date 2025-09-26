Al-Ittihad Vs Al-Nassr Live Streaming, Saudi Pro League: Preview, Head-To-Head, When And Where To Watch

Al-Ittihad will face Al-Nassr in a top-of-the-league clash in the Saudi Pro League 2025-26 on September 26 at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Al-Ittihad Vs Al-Nassr Live Streaming, Saudi Pro League 2025-26
Al-Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo in training ahead of the Saudi Pro League 2025-26 match against Al-Ittihad. | Photo: X/AlNassrFC_EN
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Al-Ittihad host Al-Nassr in Matchweek 4 of Saudi Pro League 2025-26

  • Match is on September 26 at 11:30 PM IST in Jeddah

  • Both teams have three wins; Al-Nassr sit on top on goal difference

  • Karim Benzema scored a hat-trick for Al-Ittihad recently

Al-Ittihad will host Al-Nassr at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah on Friday evening, September 26, in what looms as a top-of-the-table clash in matchweek 4 of the Saudi Pro League 2025-26. This encounter pits two teams with perfect starts against each other, as both clubs have secured three wins from three league fixtures, presenting an early test of their title ambitions.

Al-Ittihad have carried momentum from their previous season's title victory. They have scored ten goals and conceded four in their opening league fixtures. This includes a 5-2 demolition of Al Okhdood, where Karim Benzema scored a hat-trick, and a 4-2 win against Al Fateh. N'Golo Kante’s stoppage-time goal settled a tighter 1-0 victory against Al-Najma.

While Al-Ittihad's attack looks potent, defensive lapses remain a concern, with eight goals conceded across six matches in all competitions. Karim Benzema is reportedly fit and should feature in the upcoming match, which will be good news for manager Laurent Blanc.

Meanwhile, Al-Nassr currently lead the Saudi Pro League standings on goal difference. Under Jorge Jesus, the Riyadh-based side have found the net 12 times in three matches while conceding only once. Their recent form includes a 4-0 triumph over Jeddah in the Saudi King's Cup, extending a strong run.

Related Content
Related Content

Joao Felix tops the league's goal charts with five strikes so far, and Cristiano Ronaldo has three goals to his name. In their last league match, Al-Nassr defeated Al-Riyadh 5-1, with both Felix and Ronaldo netting braces.

Al-Ittihad Vs Al-Nassr Head-to-Head Records

Al-Ittihad and Al-Nassr have faced each other 69 times, including friendly encounters. Al-Ittihad hold the advantage in their head-to-head record, having claimed 30 wins against Al-Nassr's 18 victories, with 21 matches ending in draws.

However, Al-Nassr have dominated recent exchanges, winning three of the last five meetings between the two clubs. Earlier this year, Al-Ittihad experienced a 2-1 defeat to Al-Nassr in the Saudi Super Cup semi-final, suggesting this match offers them an opportunity for revenge.

Al-Ittihad Vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2025-26 – Live Streaming Details

When is the Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2025-26 match being played?

The Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2025-26 match will be played on Friday, September 26, 2025. Kick-off is scheduled for 11:30 PM IST.

Where is the Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2025-26 match being played?

The Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2025-26 match will be played at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Where to watch the Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2025-26 match live online in India?

The Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2025-26 match will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India.

Where to watch the Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2025-26 match live broadcast in India?

The Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2025-26 match will not be televised on any TV channels in India.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs SL Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: India Face Sri Lanka In Dead Rubber Ahead Of Big Final

  2. India Vs Pakistan: Rauf, Farhan Plead Not Guilty In ICC Hearing But Sanctions Likely - Report

  3. ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025: Skippers Set Tone With Confidence And Rivalry Ahead Of September 30 Opener

  4. Ashes 2025: England Will Bring 'Something Different' To Series Vs Australia Says Batting Legend Joe Root

  5. ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: A Look At Full Squads Of All Eight Teams

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. China Open Wrap: Gauff Tees Up Fernandez Meeting; Paolini, Rybakina Advance To Third Round

  2. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Sebastian Baez, Japan Open 2025: Spaniard Overcomes Injury Worry, Rain Delay To Win Tokyo Debut

  3. Jannik Sinner Vs Marin Cilic, China Open: World No. 2 Victorious On First Outing Since US Open Loss

  4. Alexander Bublik Wins Hangzhou Title, Lorenzo Musetti Stunned By Alejandro Tabilo In Chengdu

  5. Iga Swiatek Vs Ekaterina Alexandrova, Korea Open 2025: Polish Star Overcomes Early Scare To Clinch Maiden Title

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Why Delhi Still Misreads What Ladakh Wants

  2. BJP Expels Leader Over Alleged Objectionable Video With Minor in UP

  3. Kolkata Durga Puja Weather Forecast: Challenging Conditions Ahead for Festival Celebrations

  4. Watch Ground Report: Why Did Clashes Break Out During Ladakh Statehood Protest in Leh?

  5. Day In Pics: September 25, 2025

Entertainment News

  1. Remembering Silk Smitha: Desire, Defiance, And The Cost Of Visibility

  2. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  3. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  4. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  5. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

US News

  1. US Policy Shift Leaves India’s $20 Billion Generic Drug Sector On Edge

  2. Trump-Erdogan Meeting Focuses On Potential F-35 Ban Lift

  3. Trump Says He Will Not Allow Netanyahu To Annex West bank

  4. United States Advances Farm Trade Talks With India, Brooke Rollins Confirms

  5. US Official Says Modi, Trump To Meet In Due Course

World News

  1. Memes, Reels, Emojis: Nepal’s Gen Z Protests Unleashed A New Language Of Dissent

  2. India And China 'Main Funders Of The War' In Ukraine: Trump At UNGA

  3. India Bolsters Global Partnerships At UNGA 2025, Jaishankar Engages In Key Bilateral Talks

  4. US Official Says Modi, Trump To Meet In Due Course

  5. Watch: How Nepal’s Gen Z Protest and #NepoKids Movement Toppled a Government

Latest Stories

  1. FIR Lodged Against Pawan Kalyan Fans Over Unauthorised OG Screening Celebrations

  2. Day In Pics: September 26, 2025

  3. Watch | Nepal Youth Uprising: What Really Happened?

  4. Redefining Justice: Legal Luminaries Highlight Judicial Challenges In Case Against Jailed Anti-CAA Activists

  5. SC Directs Preservation Of Body Of Top Maoist Commander Killed In Police Encounter

  6. Jaishankar Outlines Global Workforce Challenges Amid H-1B Fees And Trade Shifts

  7. Jaishankar Calls Terrorism A Persistent Threat To Global Development At G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meet

  8. West Bengal Weather Update: Depression Approaches as Durga Puja Celebrations Begin