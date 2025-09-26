Al-Ittihad Vs Al-Nassr Live Streaming, Saudi Pro League: Preview, Head-To-Head, When And Where To Watch

Al-Ittihad host Al-Nassr in Matchweek 4 of Saudi Pro League 2025-26
Al-Ittihad will host Al-Nassr at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah on Friday evening, September 26, in what looms as a top-of-the-table clash in matchweek 4 of the Saudi Pro League 2025-26. This encounter pits two teams with perfect starts against each other, as both clubs have secured three wins from three league fixtures, presenting an early test of their title ambitions.
Al-Ittihad have carried momentum from their previous season's title victory. They have scored ten goals and conceded four in their opening league fixtures. This includes a 5-2 demolition of Al Okhdood, where Karim Benzema scored a hat-trick, and a 4-2 win against Al Fateh. N'Golo Kante’s stoppage-time goal settled a tighter 1-0 victory against Al-Najma.
While Al-Ittihad's attack looks potent, defensive lapses remain a concern, with eight goals conceded across six matches in all competitions. Karim Benzema is reportedly fit and should feature in the upcoming match, which will be good news for manager Laurent Blanc.
Meanwhile, Al-Nassr currently lead the Saudi Pro League standings on goal difference. Under Jorge Jesus, the Riyadh-based side have found the net 12 times in three matches while conceding only once. Their recent form includes a 4-0 triumph over Jeddah in the Saudi King's Cup, extending a strong run.
Joao Felix tops the league's goal charts with five strikes so far, and Cristiano Ronaldo has three goals to his name. In their last league match, Al-Nassr defeated Al-Riyadh 5-1, with both Felix and Ronaldo netting braces.
Al-Ittihad Vs Al-Nassr Head-to-Head Records
Al-Ittihad and Al-Nassr have faced each other 69 times, including friendly encounters. Al-Ittihad hold the advantage in their head-to-head record, having claimed 30 wins against Al-Nassr's 18 victories, with 21 matches ending in draws.
However, Al-Nassr have dominated recent exchanges, winning three of the last five meetings between the two clubs. Earlier this year, Al-Ittihad experienced a 2-1 defeat to Al-Nassr in the Saudi Super Cup semi-final, suggesting this match offers them an opportunity for revenge.
Al-Ittihad Vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2025-26 – Live Streaming Details
When is the Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2025-26 match being played?
The Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2025-26 match will be played on Friday, September 26, 2025. Kick-off is scheduled for 11:30 PM IST.
Where is the Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2025-26 match being played?
The Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2025-26 match will be played at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
Where to watch the Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2025-26 match live online in India?
The Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2025-26 match will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India.
Where to watch the Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2025-26 match live broadcast in India?
The Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2025-26 match will not be televised on any TV channels in India.