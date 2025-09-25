Saudi Pro League 2025-26 Matchday 4 Preview: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr Set To Face Benzema’s Al-Ittihad

Saudi Pro League 2025-26 matchday 5 from September 25
Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr face Karim Benzema's Al-Ittihad
Simone Inzhaghi's Al-Hilal look to rectify season vs Al Okhdood
The Saudi Pro League 2025-26 enters matchday four on September 25, with thrilling comebacks and star-studded showdowns on the cards. This weekend, a blockbuster football clash will see Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr go head-to-head with Karim Benzema’s Al Ittihad. This top-of-the-table encounter promises to be one of the biggest weekend fixtures in world football.
Let's look at the biggest Saudi Pro League 2025-26 matchday 4 fixtures this weekend:
Al-Hilal vs Al Okhdood
Coach Simone Inzaghi's Al-Hilal has encountered difficulties this season in Saudi Arabia. Right-back Joao Cancelo sustained a long-term injury, complicating matters further.
Al-Hilal secured only one victory from their first three Saudi Pro League matches. They managed a narrow 1-0 win over First Division League side Al-Adalah during the Saudi King’s Cup first round. Al-Hilal gave away a 3-0 lead against Al Ahli, resulting in a 3-3 draw with 13 minutes remaining, causing concerns at Kingdom Arena.
Hosting Najran-based side Al Okhdood could be a perfect opportunity for the Blues to turn things around. Their record against Al Okhdood stands at 13-0 over four Saudi Pro League encounters, including 4-0 and 3-0 wins last season.
Al Okhdood sit at the bottom of the league table with zero points. Star playmaker Sebastian Pedroza is unavailable, having received a red card in his previous match. Their 1-0 Cup win against Al Raed in midweek offered some hope and might spark improvement following an otherwise worrying start to the season.
This match is scheduled for September 25 at 11:30 PM IST.
Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr
All eyes will turn to Alinma Stadium in Jeddah for a top-of-the-table clash on Friday night as local side Al-Ittihad, led by a returning Karim Benzema, take on Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr. Both teams have collected the maximum nine points so far and demonstrated tremendous attacking qualities; they are the only two sides to hit double-digit goals.
Al-Nassr have also defended strongly, conceding just one goal to Al-Ittihad’s four. Joao Felix has quickly adapted to life in the Saudi Pro League, earning two Man of the Match awards and leading the scoring charts with five goals. His through pass for Ronaldo earned the Assist of the Week honour for matchday three. He also scored when Al-Nassr cruised past Jeddah FC 4-0 in the Saudi King's Cup.
Ronaldo recently scored a brace against Al-Riyadh, moving him past Al-Ittihad legend Romarinho into seventh place on the Saudi Pro League's all-time top scorers list with 77 goals.
Captain Benzema returns to Al-Ittihad; the team struggled for goals during his absence, securing only a 1-0 victory against Al-Najmah, thanks to an added-time N'Golo Kante strike. They repeated the same scoreline in the cup against Al-Wehda. Goalkeeper Predrag Rajkovic also returns, completing his suspension after receiving a red card during the 4-2 win over Al Fateh.
This match is scheduled for September 26 at 11:30 PM IST.
Al Fateh Vs Al-Qadsiah
An all-eastern clash in Al-Ahsa rounds off the weekend's action on Sunday, with Al Fateh welcoming Al-Qadsiah. The two teams sit at opposite ends of the league table; Al Qadsiah remain unbeaten this season, while Al Fateh are yet to secure their first victory.
Portuguese midfielder Otavio could make his Al-Qadsiah league debut following a summer switch from Al-Nassr. He returned from injury and featured in the midweek Saudi King's Cup win over Al-Orobah. Al Fateh booked their place in the round of 16, defeating Al-Jabalain 2-1 in Ha'il.
This match is scheduled for September 27 at 11:30 PM IST.
Saudi Pro League 2025-26, Matchday 4 Fixtures
Al-Khaleej vs Al-Taawoun – September 25, 8:40 PM IST
Al-Shabab vs Al Kholood – September 25, 8:55 PM IST
Al-Hilal vs Al Okhdood – September 25, 11:30 PM IST
Al-Hazm vs Al-Ahli Saudi – September 26, 9:05 PM IST
Damac vs Al-Ettifaq – September 26, 9:10 PM IST
Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr – September 26, 11:30 PM IST
Al-Riyadh vs Neom – September 27, 8:50 PM IST
Al-Najma Saudi vs Al Feiha – September 27, 9:05 PM IST
Al Fateh vs Al-Qadsiah – September 27, 11:30 PM IST
Saudi Pro League 2025-26 Live Streaming Details
The Saudi Pro League 2025-26 matches will all be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. There will be no television broadcasts of the games.