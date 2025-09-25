Saudi Pro League 2025-26 Matchday 4 Preview: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr Set To Face Benzema’s Al-Ittihad

Saudi Pro League 2025-26 matchday 4 will see the top-of-the-table clash between Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr and Karim Benzema’s Al-Ittihad on September 25

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Saudi Pro League 2025-26 Matchday 4 Preview Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr
Al-Nassr players celebrate after their 4-0 win over Jeddah FC in the Saudi King's Cup 2025-26. | Photo: X/AlNassrFC_EN
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Saudi Pro League 2025-26 matchday 5 from September 25

  • Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr face Karim Benzema's Al-Ittihad

  • Simone Inzhaghi's Al-Hilal look to rectify season vs Al Okhdood

The Saudi Pro League 2025-26 enters matchday four on September 25, with thrilling comebacks and star-studded showdowns on the cards. This weekend, a blockbuster football clash will see Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr go head-to-head with Karim Benzema’s Al Ittihad. This top-of-the-table encounter promises to be one of the biggest weekend fixtures in world football.

Let's look at the biggest Saudi Pro League 2025-26 matchday 4 fixtures this weekend:

Al-Hilal vs Al Okhdood

Coach Simone Inzaghi's Al-Hilal has encountered difficulties this season in Saudi Arabia. Right-back Joao Cancelo sustained a long-term injury, complicating matters further.

Al-Hilal secured only one victory from their first three Saudi Pro League matches. They managed a narrow 1-0 win over First Division League side Al-Adalah during the Saudi King’s Cup first round. Al-Hilal gave away a 3-0 lead against Al Ahli, resulting in a 3-3 draw with 13 minutes remaining, causing concerns at Kingdom Arena.

Hosting Najran-based side Al Okhdood could be a perfect opportunity for the Blues to turn things around. Their record against Al Okhdood stands at 13-0 over four Saudi Pro League encounters, including 4-0 and 3-0 wins last season.

Al Okhdood sit at the bottom of the league table with zero points. Star playmaker Sebastian Pedroza is unavailable, having received a red card in his previous match. Their 1-0 Cup win against Al Raed in midweek offered some hope and might spark improvement following an otherwise worrying start to the season.

Related Content
Related Content

This match is scheduled for September 25 at 11:30 PM IST.

Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr

All eyes will turn to Alinma Stadium in Jeddah for a top-of-the-table clash on Friday night as local side Al-Ittihad, led by a returning Karim Benzema, take on Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr. Both teams have collected the maximum nine points so far and demonstrated tremendous attacking qualities; they are the only two sides to hit double-digit goals.

Al-Nassr have also defended strongly, conceding just one goal to Al-Ittihad’s four. Joao Felix has quickly adapted to life in the Saudi Pro League, earning two Man of the Match awards and leading the scoring charts with five goals. His through pass for Ronaldo earned the Assist of the Week honour for matchday three. He also scored when Al-Nassr cruised past Jeddah FC 4-0 in the Saudi King's Cup.

Ronaldo recently scored a brace against Al-Riyadh, moving him past Al-Ittihad legend Romarinho into seventh place on the Saudi Pro League's all-time top scorers list with 77 goals.

Captain Benzema returns to Al-Ittihad; the team struggled for goals during his absence, securing only a 1-0 victory against Al-Najmah, thanks to an added-time N'Golo Kante strike. They repeated the same scoreline in the cup against Al-Wehda. Goalkeeper Predrag Rajkovic also returns, completing his suspension after receiving a red card during the 4-2 win over Al Fateh.

This match is scheduled for September 26 at 11:30 PM IST.

Al Fateh Vs Al-Qadsiah

An all-eastern clash in Al-Ahsa rounds off the weekend's action on Sunday, with Al Fateh welcoming Al-Qadsiah. The two teams sit at opposite ends of the league table; Al Qadsiah remain unbeaten this season, while Al Fateh are yet to secure their first victory.

Portuguese midfielder Otavio could make his Al-Qadsiah league debut following a summer switch from Al-Nassr. He returned from injury and featured in the midweek Saudi King's Cup win over Al-Orobah. Al Fateh booked their place in the round of 16, defeating Al-Jabalain 2-1 in Ha'il.

This match is scheduled for September 27 at 11:30 PM IST.

Saudi Pro League 2025-26, Matchday 4 Fixtures

  • Al-Khaleej vs Al-Taawoun – September 25, 8:40 PM IST

  • Al-Shabab vs Al Kholood – September 25, 8:55 PM IST

  • Al-Hilal vs Al Okhdood – September 25, 11:30 PM IST

  • Al-Hazm vs Al-Ahli Saudi – September 26, 9:05 PM IST

  • Damac vs Al-Ettifaq – September 26, 9:10 PM IST

  • Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr – September 26, 11:30 PM IST

  • Al-Riyadh vs Neom – September 27, 8:50 PM IST

  • Al-Najma Saudi vs Al Feiha – September 27, 9:05 PM IST

  • Al Fateh vs Al-Qadsiah – September 27, 11:30 PM IST

Saudi Pro League 2025-26 Live Streaming Details

The Saudi Pro League 2025-26 matches will all be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. There will be no television broadcasts of the games.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. PAK Vs BAN LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Pakistan Face Bangladesh In Knockout Clash

  2. India's Test Squad For West Indies Series 2025: Five Key Takeaways From Selections

  3. Shreyas Iyer At Crossroads: Captaincy, Fitness, And ODI Future

  4. R Ashwin Signs With Sydney Thunder, Becomes First Capped Indian Man To Play In Big Bash League

  5. Narayan Jagadeesan: Tamil Nadu's Emerging Wicketkeeping Talent In India Test Squad

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Alexander Bublik Wins Hangzhou Title, Lorenzo Musetti Stunned By Alejandro Tabilo In Chengdu

  2. Iga Swiatek Vs Ekaterina Alexandrova, Korea Open 2025: Polish Star Overcomes Early Scare To Clinch Maiden Title

  3. Jasmine Paolini Downs Jessica Pegula As Italy Retain Billie Jean King Cup Title

  4. Billie Jean King Cup: Italy Ride On Paolini's Heroics To Reach Final

  5. Billie Jean King Cup: Paolini And Italy's Comeback Heroics Seal Final Spot

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Four Dead, 30 Injured as Ladakh Descends Into Chaos As Violence Erupts Over Statehood Demand

  2. Violence in Leh Leaves Four Dead, 70 Injured Amid Statehood Agitation

  3. BJP Expels Leader Over Alleged Objectionable Video With Minor in UP

  4. BJP Alleges Congress Conspiracy Behind Ladakh Violence, Links Rahul Gandhi to 'Foreign Plot'

  5. Public Land Or Builder’s Gain? Congress Questions Hasty Clearance Of Juhu SRA Scheme

Entertainment News

  1. Remembering Silk Smitha: Desire, Defiance, And The Cost Of Visibility

  2. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  3. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  4. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  5. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

US News

  1. Trump Says Ukraine Can Win Back All Territory From Russia With NATO’s Help

  2. Trump to Address UNGA : ‘Globalist Institutions Have Decayed the World Order’

  3. Immigration Attorneys, Companies Tell H-1B Visa Holders To Return To US Immediately Or Risk Getting Stranded

  4. US Vetoes Security Council Resolution Demanding Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release

  5. Trump Asks Britain To Call Out Military To Control Its Borders

World News

  1. Memes, Reels, Emojis: Nepal’s Gen Z Protests Unleashed A New Language Of Dissent

  2. Macron Warns Against ‘Survival Of The Fittest’ In World Order

  3. India And China 'Main Funders Of The War' In Ukraine: Trump At UNGA

  4. Trump Says Ukraine Can Win Back All Territory From Russia With NATO’s Help

  5. A Two State Solution Is A Pipe Dream For Now

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, September 25, 2025: What’s in Store for Gemini, Sagittarius, Pisces & More

  2. Memes, Reels, Emojis: Nepal’s Gen Z Protests Unleashed A New Language Of Dissent

  3. Is Gen Z Over-Connected Or Disconnected?

  4. Kolkata Durga Puja Weather Forecast: Challenging Conditions Ahead for Festival Celebrations

  5. Diljit Dosanjh Addresses Sardaar Ji 3 Row: My Film Was Shot Before Pahalgam Attack, But Now Matches Are Being Played

  6. Ladakh Weather Report: Clear Skies, Crisp Temperatures Between 9°C and 16°C

  7. Supreme Court Cautions Against Hasty Changes To Hindu Succession Act, Cites Risk To Social Structure

  8. Government Says Situation In Ladakh Under Control After Protests; 4 Killed, 80 Injured Amid Statehood Demand