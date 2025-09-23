Jeddah Vs Al-Nassr LIVE Score, Saudi King’s Cup 2025-26: NAS Eye To Break Four-Year First-Round Exit Streak

Jeddah face Al-Nassr in the first round of Saudi King’s Cup 2025-26 at the Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Sports City Stadium. Follow live scores and updates from the JED vs NAS, Saudi King's Cup 2025-26 first round updates, right here

Jeddah will host Al-Nassr in the first round of the Saudi King's Cup 2025-26 at the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City Stadium on Tuesday, September 23. Al-Nassr approach this cup tie with strong momentum from recent league results, aiming to win their seventh King's Cup trophy. Jeddah, fresh from two consecutive wins to start their season, seek to overcome a history of early first-round exits. Follow live scores and updates from the JED vs NAS, Saudi King's Cup 2025-26 first round updates, right here
LIVE UPDATES

Al-Nassr Vs Al-Riyadh, Saudi King's Cup 2025-26 Live Score: Match Facts

  • This will be the first-ever fixture between these two sides.

  • NAS are on a four-match unbeaten streak.

  • They have scored 17 goals in their last four matches.

Al-Nassr Vs Al-Riyadh, Saudi King's Cup 2025-26 Live Score: CR7 At King's Cup Function

