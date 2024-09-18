Football

AIFF Renames Junior Girls' Championship After India's First Olympic Football Captain Dr. Talimeren

This change marks the first national tribute to Dr Ao by the Federation, acknowledging his pioneering role and achievements in the sport

Doctor-Talimeren-Ao
Dr. Ao (right) was the first captain for an Independent India, when he led the side in the 1948 London Olympics. Photo: X/ @IndianFootball
info_icon

The AIFF on Wednesday rechristened the Junior Girls' National Championship in the name of India's first men's Olympic football captain Doctor Talimeren Ao in its bid to recognize his contribution to the game. (More Sports News)

Starting from the 2025-26 season, the tournament will be known as the "Dr. Talimeren Ao National Football Championship for Junior Girls", the AIFF stated.

This change marks the first national tribute to Dr Ao by the Federation, acknowledging his pioneering role and achievements in the sport.

The championship, now in its 18th edition, has been dominated by Manipur with 11 titles and two runners-up finishes.

In addition to the tournament renaming, the AIFF plans to commission a biography detailing Dr Ao's remarkable journey from his native Changki village in Nagaland to becoming a prominent figure in Indian football, with notable achievements including leading the national team at the 1948 Summer Olympics.

Manchester City forward Erling Haaland. - AP
Manchester City Vs Inter Milan, UCL 2024-25 Live streaming: When, Where To Watch MCI Vs INT Match On TV And Online

BY Outlook Sports Desk

It is also reported that Dr Ao received offers from prestigious English clubs such as Arsenal FC during his career.

"Dr Talimeren Ao is an inspiring figure, and his journey must be brought to life in today’s context, else I’m afraid we probably be the last generation to know of the legends," AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey stated.

"The naming of our Junior Girls National Championship and a biography book, in my view, will be a humble ode by the federation to our national hero -- who went on to captain the first independent Indian football team and the 1948 Summer Olympics."

Born in 1918 in Nagaland’s Changki village, Dr Ao was India's first football captain and the country’s flag bearer at the 1948 Olympics.

Despite his father's wish for him to become a doctor, Ao excelled in football with Mohun Bagan and captained India at the Olympics.

He reportedly declined an Arsenal FC contract to complete his medical studies and fulfill his father's dream.

Ao became a prominent physician, serving as the director of Health Services in Nagaland.

Posthumously he was honoured with the Mohun Bagan Ratna Award in 2002.

The AIFF has recently named the Senior Women’s National Championship trophy after Rajmata Jijabai and dedicated the Under-20 Boys National Championship trophy to Swami Vivekananda Cup.

