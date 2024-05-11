AFC Champions League Final, Yokohama F Marinos Vs Al Ain Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch 1st Leg On TV And Online

Yokohama F Marinos get set for a big showdown when they take on Al Ain in the first leg of the AFC Champions League at the Nissan Stadium on Saturday, May 11. Marinos are appearing in their first AFC Champions League final whereas Al Ain are in their fourth final. (More Football News)
Yokohama F Marinos defeated Ulsan Hyundai in the semis, winning 5-4 on penalties. They had won the home leg 3-2 to level the tie at 3-3 each.
Al Ain, who won the tournament in 2002-03, defeated Al-Hilal 5-4 on aggregate in the semis to book their place in the final.
Probable Starting XIs
Popp; Matsubara, Hatanaka, Eduardo, Nagato; Sakakibara, Uenaka, Nam; Matheus, Lopes, Eiber
Eisa; Al Ahbabi, Hashemi, Kouadio, Sosu; Nader, Park, Palacios; Kaku, Laba, Rahimi
Live Streaming details:
When Yokohama F Marinos Vs Al Ain, AFC Champions League 1st leg Final match will be played?
The Yokohama F Marinos Vs Al Ain, AFC Champions League 1st leg Final match will be played on Saturday, May 11 at 3:30 pm IST at the Nissan Stadium.
Where to watch Yokohama F Marinos Vs Al Ain, AFC Champions League 1st leg Final match?
Live streaming of the Yokohama F Marinos Vs Al Ain, AFC Champions League 1st leg Final match will be available on the FanCode app and website.
Unfortunately, there won't be any live telecast of the same in India.