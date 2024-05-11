Football

AFC Champions League Final, Yokohama F Marinos Vs Al Ain Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch 1st Leg On TV And Online

Harry Kewell is now in charge of Yokohama F. Marinos, the Japanese club hosting Al-Ain of the United Arab Emirates on Saturday in the first leg of the Asian Champions League final series. Here are the live streaming, time and other details

Yokohama F Marinos get set for a big showdown when they take on Al Ain in the first leg of the AFC Champions League at the Nissan Stadium on Saturday, May 11. Marinos are appearing in their first AFC Champions League final whereas Al Ain are in their fourth final. (More Football News)

Yokohama F Marinos defeated Ulsan Hyundai in the semis, winning 5-4 on penalties. They had won the home leg 3-2 to level the tie at 3-3 each.

Al Ain, who won the tournament in 2002-03, defeated Al-Hilal 5-4 on aggregate in the semis to book their place in the final.

Invited by Postecoglou to join the coaching staff at Scottish giant Celtic in 2022, Kewell worked as an assistant there until he took over at Yokohama last December. - Instagram/ @harrykewell10
Yokohama Vs Al-Ain, AFC Champions League Final 1st Leg Preview: Kewell, Crespo Meet Again, But As Coaches

BY Associated Press

Probable Starting XIs

Yokohama F Marinos:

Popp; Matsubara, Hatanaka, Eduardo, Nagato; Sakakibara, Uenaka, Nam; Matheus, Lopes, Eiber

Al-Ain possible:

Eisa; Al Ahbabi, Hashemi, Kouadio, Sosu; Nader, Park, Palacios; Kaku, Laba, Rahimi

Live Streaming details:

When Yokohama F Marinos Vs Al Ain, AFC Champions League 1st leg Final match will be played?

The Yokohama F Marinos Vs Al Ain, AFC Champions League 1st leg Final match will be played on Saturday, May 11 at 3:30 pm IST at the Nissan Stadium.

Where to watch Yokohama F Marinos Vs Al Ain, AFC Champions League 1st leg Final match?

Live streaming of the Yokohama F Marinos Vs Al Ain, AFC Champions League 1st leg Final match will be available on the FanCode app and website.

Unfortunately, there won't be any live telecast of the same in India.

