Football

AC Milan 4-0 Venezia, Serie A: Paulo Fonseca Earns First Win With Rout

Milan had a disappointing start to the Serie A season, with two draws and a loss, but they delivered an impressive performance to secure their first win of the campaign

milan-venezia-football-serie-a
Milan celebrate their fourth goal against Venezia
info_icon

Four goals in the first 30 minutes helped Milan ease the pressure on Paulo Fonseca in a resounding 4-0 win over Venezia on Saturday. (More Football News)

Milan had a disappointing start to the Serie A season, with two draws and a loss, but they delivered an impressive performance to secure their first win of the campaign.

Theo Hernandez gave Milan the lead after just 88 seconds with a shot from a tight angle which deflected off Venezia keeper Jesse Joronen's legs and into the net.

Antonio Conte faces the media on Friday. - null
Italian Serie A 2024-25: Hard Work Antonio Conte's Only Requirement At Napoli

BY Stats Perform

The hosts doubled their lead 14 minutes later when a low corner found its way to Youssouf Fofana, who fired into the net.

Two quick penalties, first from Christian Pulisic in the 25th minute and then from Tammy Abraham four minutes later, put the match out of reach for the newly promoted visitors.

Venezia thought they got one back late in the game, but were denied by a VAR review after Hans Nicolussi Caviglia's reckless challenge on Ruben Loftus-Cheek in the build-up. 

Having been shown his first yellow card just five minutes earlier, the midfielder was then given his marching orders, rounding off a dismal day for the visitors.

Data Debrief: Quick off the mark

The Milan fans were not happy with Fonseca after a below-par start to life at Milan, but he will have quietened some of that criticism after an emphatic display at San Siro.

Milan scored four goals in the first 30 minutes of a Serie A game for the first time since October 1958 against Alessandria.

And Abraham looks to be settling into his new surroundings quickly - he has been involved in a goal in two consecutive Serie A appearances for the first time since January 2023 (three on that occasion for Roma).

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Shami Won't Take Any Chances Until 100% Fit, Ready To Play Domestic Cricket To Test Fitness
  2. Barbados Royals Vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Live Streaming, Caribbean Premier League 2024: When, Where To Watch 16th Match
  3. Pakistan Women Vs South Africa Women, 1st T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. England Vs Australia, 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ENG Vs AUS Match
  5. IRE-W Vs ENG-W, 1st T20I Highlights: England Claim 67-Run Victory Over Ireland
Football News
  1. Girona Vs Barcelona: Hansi Flick Confident Barca Can Topple Impressive Girona
  2. AC Milan 4-0 Venezia, Serie A: Paulo Fonseca Earns First Win With Rout
  3. Real Sociedad 0-2 Real Madrid: Vinicius, Mbappe Penalties Close Gap On Barca
  4. Bournemouth 0-1 Chelsea: Late Nkunku Strike Snatches Victory For Blues
  5. PSG 3-1 Brest, Ligue 1: Ousmane Dembele Fires Hosts Back To The Top
Tennis News
  1. Davis Cup: Novak Djokovic Keeps Serbia On Track As Casper Ruud Seals Norway Win
  2. Rafael Nadal Unsure Of Future Involvements After Laver Cup Withdrawal
  3. Davis Cup: Carlos Alcaraz Sends Spain Into Quarterfinal
  4. Maria Sharapova Wins Fan Vote For International Tennis Hall Of Fame
  5. India Vs Sweden, Davis Cup World Group I Tie: N Sriram Balaji To Play Singles Match Again
Hockey News
  1. Pakistan Vs China Live Streaming, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: When, Where Semi-Final Match
  2. Malaysia Vs Japan, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  3. India Vs South Korea Live Streaming, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: When, Where To Watch Semi-Final 2 Match
  4. China Vs Japan Highlights, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: CHN Advance To Semis; JPN End Campaign
  5. CHN 2-0 JPN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: China Secure Semi-Final Berth - Check Who Play Whom

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Meerut Building Collapse: 6 Dies Under Debris As Rescue Team Continues To Search For 4 Others In Zakir Colony
  2. 'Was Offered Support For PM Post, But...': Nitin Gadkari's Big Revelation
  3. The Perfect Victim Paradox: How Society Judges Rape Survivors
  4. Memories of A Malabar Onam
  5. IMD Warns Of Severe Weather In East, Heavy Rainfall & Flash Flood Risks Across India
Entertainment News
  1. The Buckingham Murders Review: Kareena Kapoor Is Overburdened In Tedious, Unfocused Police Procedural
  2. Emmys 2024: Date, Venue, Time, Nominations- Everything You Need To Know
  3. The Fateful Comedy: Rajat Kapoor On Adapting The Brothers Karamazov Into Hindi
  4. After Kerala, Bengali Film Industry Caught Up In The #MeToo Movement
  5. Does Kangana Ranaut Deserve Our Fairness?
US News
  1. SpaceX And Polaris Dawn Crew Complete Historic First Commercial Spacewalk, Raises Treaty Concerns | Explained
  2. Trump Says No To Third Presidential Debate, Harris Calls For Another Round: 'We Owe It To The Voters'
  3. False And Misleading Claims From Trump And Harris Presidential Debate | Fact Check
  4. 23 Years Later, These 9/11 Images Still Shock The World
  5. Immigrants Eating Pets & Childless Cat Ladies - Donald Trump, Kamala Harris' Debate Turns The Page | Highlights
World News
  1. Russia Warns Of 'War' As NATO Military Chair Backs Ukraine's Use Of Long-Range Missiles
  2. Ukraine Renews Calls On West To Approve Long-Range Strikes On Russian Territory
  3. Pakistan Removes Special Rep To Afghanistan Amid Rising Tension
  4. Romania: 5 Found Dead As Rainstorms Leave Scores Stranded
  5. Middle East Tensions: Israeli Strikes Kill Over 14 In Gaza; WHO Chief Says Polio Vaccination Drive A 'Massive Success'
Latest Stories
  1. Emmys 2024: Date, Venue, Time, Nominations- Everything You Need To Know
  2. Weekly Horoscope For September 15th To September 21st: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  3. The Fateful Comedy: Rajat Kapoor On Adapting The Brothers Karamazov Into Hindi
  4. Indian Steeplechaser Avinash Sable Ends Ninth In Diamond League Final
  5. Indian-Origin Pitcher Kumar Rocker Makes Major League Baseball History With Debut
  6. Horoscope For September 14, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  7. J&K: Two Soldiers Killed In Encounter With Militants In Kishtwar
  8. 'Happy Place, Trying Times': Sunita And Butch A Week After Starliner Returns To Earth Without Them