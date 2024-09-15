AC Milan 4-0 Venezia, Serie A: Paulo Fonseca Earns First Win With Rout

Four goals in the first 30 minutes helped Milan ease the pressure on Paulo Fonseca in a resounding 4-0 win over Venezia on Saturday. (More Football News)
Milan had a disappointing start to the Serie A season, with two draws and a loss, but they delivered an impressive performance to secure their first win of the campaign.
Theo Hernandez gave Milan the lead after just 88 seconds with a shot from a tight angle which deflected off Venezia keeper Jesse Joronen's legs and into the net.
The hosts doubled their lead 14 minutes later when a low corner found its way to Youssouf Fofana, who fired into the net.
Two quick penalties, first from Christian Pulisic in the 25th minute and then from Tammy Abraham four minutes later, put the match out of reach for the newly promoted visitors.
Venezia thought they got one back late in the game, but were denied by a VAR review after Hans Nicolussi Caviglia's reckless challenge on Ruben Loftus-Cheek in the build-up.
Having been shown his first yellow card just five minutes earlier, the midfielder was then given his marching orders, rounding off a dismal day for the visitors.
Data Debrief: Quick off the mark
The Milan fans were not happy with Fonseca after a below-par start to life at Milan, but he will have quietened some of that criticism after an emphatic display at San Siro.
Milan scored four goals in the first 30 minutes of a Serie A game for the first time since October 1958 against Alessandria.
And Abraham looks to be settling into his new surroundings quickly - he has been involved in a goal in two consecutive Serie A appearances for the first time since January 2023 (three on that occasion for Roma).