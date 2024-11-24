Football

AC Milan 0-0 Juventus: Bianconeri Keep Unbeaten Run Alive After Stalemate Against Rossoneri

Alvaro Morata had Milan's best chance at the other end, but the former Juventus striker could only head wide from Rafael Leao's free-kick

Ac Milan Vs Juventus
Milan and Juventus shared the spoils at San Siro
AC Milan and Juventus shared the spoils following a dour goalless draw at San Siro. (More Sports News)

The Bianconeri maintained their unbeaten start to the Serie A season, but missed the chance to go second behind leaders Inter after a game lacking in quality and chances.

With the likes of Dusan Vlahovic and Arkadiusz Milik out injured, Juventus began the game without a recognised striker, as Teun Koopmeiners and Weston McKennie led the line.

Koopmeiners hit the side-netting from a tight angle after 10 minutes, while Kenan Yildiz grazed the post following a fine individual run midway through the half.

Alvaro Morata had Milan's best chance at the other end, but the former Juventus striker could only head wide from Rafael Leao's free-kick.

Opportunities did not fall as freely in the second half either, and both teams left the field to a chorus of boos on the referee's final whistle.

Data Debrief: Stubborn Juve take clean sheet tally into double figures

Juve are the first team to register 10 clean sheets in their opening 13 matches of a Serie A season since Roma (also 10) in 2013-14.

The Bianconeri have also kept five clean sheets in their first six away league games in a campaign for only the fourth time, also achieving the feat in 1967-68, 2004-05, 2023-24.

Meanwhile, Thiago Motta is only the fifth Juventus manager to go unbeaten in his first 13 league matches in charge (won six, drawn seven), after Jesse Carver, Cestmir Vycpalek, Antonio Conte and Maurizio Sarri.

