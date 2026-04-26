AC Milan Vs Juventus LIVE Score, Serie A 2025-26: Can the Rossoneri Halt Juve's Win Streak?

AC Milan Vs Juventus LIVE Football Score, Serie A 2025-26: Catch real-time updates of the AC Milan vs Juventus Serie A 2025-26 match at the San Siro in Milano, Italy

Soubhagya Chatterjee
Soubhagya Chatterjee
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ac milan vs juventus live score serie a 2025-26 derby d italia updates highlights
AC Milan footballers in action in Serie A 2025-26. acmilan/X
AC Milan Vs Juventus LIVE Score Updates, Serie A 2025-26: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the AC Milan vs Juventus Serie A 2025-26 matchday 34 at the San Siro in Milano, Italy on April 26, Sunday. The stakes are crystal clear: third-placed Milan (66 points) holds a slender three-point lead over fourth-placed Juventus (63 points). The narrative is a tale of two trajectories. Massimiliano Allegri’s Milan has stuttered recently, losing three of their last five matches, though a gritty 1-0 win over Verona last week provided a necessary morale boost. In contrast, Juventus arrives as Italy's most in-form side, boasting an eight-match unbeaten run and a defense that has conceded just once in six games. For Milan, securing a result is vital to keep AS Roma and Como at bay in the Champions League race. For the Bianconeri, a victory tonight would see them pull level with the Rossoneri, blowing the top-four race wide open. Expect a tactical chess match; their previous meeting this season ended in a 0-0 stalemate, and with both sides prioritizing defensive solidity, another tight, low-scoring affair is anticipated. Follow play-by-play updates for the AC Milan Vs Juventus Serie A 2025-26 match with us.
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AC Milan Vs Juventus Live Score, Serie A 2025-26: Hello There!

Greetings and welcome, everyone! It is almost time for the much-awaited face-off between Italian giants and long-standing rivals AC Milan and Juventus in the Derby d Italia. Watch this space for team news and live updates!

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